Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Whose velvet Sabyasachi outfit do you like better?

Say hello to the holiday season! If you're waiting for Santa to play a secret game and drop by with a bag brimful of clothes, we hate to break the bubble, this may be quite unrealistic. To keep your Christmas-y feels high, how about you be your own gift-giver and opt for an outfit that's as plush and chic as velvet?

Sounds like a plan to turn up the cheer the month is obsessed with, right? So many weddings and parties, you're expected to be everywhere and you may just end up being an outfit repeater or maybe not? Well, if an ensemble entices you so much, how about you opt for the same fabric but a different hue and pattern? Thank these two starlets who have given us lessons on how to go desi in Sabyasachi Mukherjee's striking creation. Let’s see who rocked it better.

Back in 2018, Deepika Padukone was styled by Shaleena Nathani in a sea blue printed velvet set that featured a short kurta with a close neckline and three-quarter sleeves. This was super lit with the details of burnt gold embroidered borders that also had tassels attached. This outfit’s glamour knows no bounds and look at how flawless those palazzo pants look on her. Your scout for the wedding guest’s outfit just got breezier. The 35-year-old’s look called for a fuss-free game with Chaandbalis from Tanishq as the pretty accessory and Christian Louboutin’s gold-embroidered pointed-toe pumps.

Fast forward to 2021, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, our very own desi doll was styled by Ami Patel for a Diwali party in Kolkata-based designer’s yet another mind-blowing creation. This combo was as magical as DP’s, but this time around it was a show-stealing sharara coloured in bright orange that made an entry. The floral printed V-neck strappy kurta bore almost similar embroidery as Deepika’s. The 39-year-old wore this with sharara pants that had the same embroidery as the kurta. Priyanka’s outfit looked dreamier when clubbed with accessories like a nani bucket bag from the genius of the designer himself and a chunky necklace, bangles, and tinted sunnies.

Whose outfit would you love to own? Let us know in the comments below.

