Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Alia Bhatt: Who wore the white cape style pantsuit better?

Comebacks are good they said and pantsuits took almost no time to return to the famed zone. Back to slay, pantsuits are now a trusted fit by office, brunch, or party-goers. Flecked with elegance, sophistication, and sometimes oomph, these have taken on a much-elevated scope since the 1920s. It was yesterday that we chanced upon a gorgeous classy white pantsuit that belonged to Alia Bhatt and glamour was undoubtedly on. And a couple of years ago, a much similar-like was rocked by Deepika Padukone. Whether the same style notes were shared or not, we loved them both.

Deepika Padukone

A queen in a true sense, to unveil her wax statue at Madame Tussauds, Deepika Padukone donned a white-hot pantsuit by Alberta Ferretti as styled by Shaleena Nathani. The Gehraiyaan actress' ensemble consisted of a double-breasted blazer with a notched lapel, multiple buttons that camouflaged, pockets, and a flared cape that topped it off like a natty hit. Her OOTD stuck to perfection with Lorraine Schwartz statement earrings and black footwear.

Alia Bhatt

So white, so regal! The stunner headed to Doha yesterday to inaugurate a watch and jewellery exhibition for which the RRR actress opted for a Harith Hashim cape suit. Styled by Ami Patel, the starlet looked smashing in this white attire that had a full sleeve on one side and the other had the cape to do it. The flowy silhouette at the front and back glamourised the entire outfit. Her ultra-highlighted makeup was just as bright as her diamond and emerald studded necklace and earrings.

Whose cape style pantsuit has your vote? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Ananya Panday to Shanaya Kapoor: Stars who layered up monochrome co-ord sets super cool with jackets