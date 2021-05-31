Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Taylor Swift: Who wore the coordinated outfit better?

On the red carpet, both Deepika Padukone and Taylor Swift picked out crop tops and high-waisted skirt sets. Take a look and tell us who wore it better!

Dressing up is always fun. When it comes to the red carpet, celebrities have learnt and shown us how to sport every kind of outfit with absolute ease. Often, not just celebrities but designers too get inspired by each other's creations and whip up outfits that are quite similar. An unusual similarity we spotted recently was with Taylor Swift and , who are fashionistas in their own right!

Deepika Padukone

For the IIFA awards a couple of years ago, Deepika Padukone was one of the best-dressed actresses on the red carpet. In an outfit by her favourite designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, looked regal. She sported a crop top and high-waisted skirt set by the designer. To add a glam factor to this look, DP also added a sheer cape and an emerald choker that held the cape in place, over this crop-top and skirt set. Smokey eyes, her go-to slick-back ponytail, neutral lips and well-contoured cheeks completed the Mastani of Bollywood's look for the event.

Taylor Swift

For the BRIT Awards that took place earlier this month, Taylor took home the award for Artist of the Decade. For her red carpet appearance, she looked fresh in a custom MiuMiu outfit which featured a crop top and high-waisted skirt set in an ivory shade. Her glossy golden locks were styled to perfection as she recreated her Red era look with scarlet red lips and defined cat eyes.

While both the diva's looks were by two of the biggest designers, they bore a lot of similarities with their basic structure aka the crop top and high-waisted skirt remaining the same. Padukone's cape and mermaid-style skirt added a more dramatic effect to her look while Taylor's straight-cut skirt was all kinds of sleek and classy.

Who according to you wore the outfit better? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Hailee Steinfeld: Who wore the one shoulder Reem Acra dress better?

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×