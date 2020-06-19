Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Zoe Saldana: Who looks the best in the mesh black gown?

It’s Zoe Saldana’s birthday today so we thought we’d throw it back to one of the most iconic faceoffs she had with Deepika Padukone. Check it out

Looking at fashion faceoffs are one of our favourite things to do. You not only come to know about the different trends but you also get an insight on how to style the same piece in a different way. Today, we’re throwing it back to one of the most iconic fashion faceoffs from 2013. Yup! It’s that old and we would still love to wear the dress years later!

First up we have the avatar actress Zoe Saldana who rocked the black mesh number by Prabal Gurung like a total champion. The dress perfectly hug her petite frame and in true fashion spirit, Zoe let her dress do all the talking. She pulled her hair back and opted for a classic winged eyeliner and let it do its magic. We loved the fact that she balanced out the over-powering mesh number with simple and easy styling elements.

’s curvy figure served as a perfect frame for the black mesh number by the designer. She also styled the black number with classic elements like black winged eyeliner and a red lip. Just like Zoe, Ms Padukone pulled her hair back in a ponytail. However, the only difference was that her ponytail was very puffy around the crown area.

Who do you think rocked the Prabal Gurung number the best? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :getty images

