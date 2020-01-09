Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone in Sabyasachi or Kajol in Manish Malhotra: Who wore the sequin saree better?

Both the actresses picked blue sequin sarees as they headed out to different events. Who do you think wore the saree better?

Today, fashion is what seems to rule Bollywood. No matter where actors are heading to, they always seem to look impeccable no matter where they are heading. But this comes with the risk of them picking out similar outfits while they are taking inspiration from each other.

The latest two leading ladies who wore eerily similar outfits are none other than and Kajol.

Deepika Padukone's film Chhapaak is all set to hit screens tomorrow. The actress made her way to the premiere of the film last night for which she decked up and looked glamorous as ever! Padukone picked out a blue sequin saree by her favourite designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. She draped the saree over a blue blouse and accessorised her look with statement bangles and simple earrings.

To further glam up her look, Deepika opted for a flawless base and dark smokey eyes, filled-in brows and neutral lips. Her hair was parted in the side and styled in the wet hair look.

Kajol, on the other hand, picked out the signature sequin saree by Manish Malhotra that has done the rounds on almost all the actresses so far. She draped this over a simple black sleeveless blouse and picked out a statement stacked up neckpiece in white. A flawless base, blended smokey eyes, and pink glossy lips completed her glam. Her hair was parted in the centre and styled in a poker-straight manner, rounding off her look and keeping it simple.

While both the actresses looked phenomenal in their outfits, it does pose the question - who aced the look? Deepika Padukone in Sabyasachi or Kajol in Manish Malhotra?

Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty: follow @Pinkvillafashion

Credits :Instagram

Read More