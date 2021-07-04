Fashion Faceoff: Disha Patani or Ananya Panday: Who wore the one shoulder black dress & white sneakers better?

Both, Disha and Ananya who are fans of bodycon outfits sported similar looks. Tell us who your favourite is!

When it comes to dressing up, Bollywood's millennial stars are always one step ahead of the game. They set the base for new trends and sport already trending looks with equal panache.

From time to time, they often also get inspired by each other and pick out similar looks, giving us some of the hottest faceoff moments.

Both, and Ananya Panday have the perfect curvaceous figure and love flaunting it with bodycon dresses. Both also have a soft spot for styling outfits with sneakers. So it didn't surprise us much when both Disha and Ananya sported similar looks. Check it out!

Disha Patani

The Bareilly-born Malang star has the perfect frame. A tiny waist, long and slender legs and the most gorgeous features. For the promotions of Baaghi 2, Disha Patani stepped out in a comfortable yet sporty look with a black one-shoulder bodycon mini dress that hugged her frame. She styled this with pristine white sneakers and her hair braided to one side with her bangs covering up her forehead.

Ananya Panday

In an outfit eerily similar to that of Disha's the Khaali Peeli actress kept it casual at home. The 22-year-old styled her mini dress too, with white sneakers and statement gold earrings. Hair left loose, peachy eyeshadow and a neutral pink pout were all she needed to complete her look.

Since both the divas styled their outfits in almost the same way, we can't seem to pick a favourite! Who, according to you, pulled off the one-shoulder bodycon dress and white sneakers look better - Disha Patani or Ananya Panday? Comment below and let us know!

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to Kriti Sanon: Who was your BEST DRESSED diva from the week gone by?

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×