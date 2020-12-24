Fashion Faceoff: Disha Patani or Katrina Kaif: Who wore the red full sleeve wrap dress with a slit better? 

Both the actresses were spotted in dresses of the same colour with a similar silhouette, almost a year apart! Tell us who you think wore the dress better!

We just couldn't end the year without another hot faceoff! This time around, it involves both the actresses who have a strong inclination towards the bold red shade, are extremely fit, have sharp features, can really dance and manage to look fabulous in anything they wear!



At the Vogue Beauty Awards in 2018, Katrina Kaif kept it classy in a bright red luxurious silk wrap-style dress. The full-sleeve number bore a plunging neckline and was cinched at her waist with a satin thread. The dress that had a thigh-high slit, allowed Katrina to show off her slender, toned legs. It also featured a floor-sweeping train behind Kat. She styled this look with shimmery silver strappy stilettos and statement ruby earrings while her hair was styled in a poker-straight manner and loads of highlighter completed her glam.



For the promotions of Malang, Disha picked out a maxi satin red dress that hugged her slender figure and showed off her curves. Disha's wrap dress was also held together with a simple satin tie and bore a thigh-high slit. The only visible difference between her dress and Katrina's was that Disha's full-sleeve red dress didn't have a floor-sweeping train to it.

Ruby red lips, defined cheekbones and her long hair styled into glossy curls with statement gold earrings completed Disha Patani's promotional look.

We personally can't pick between the two and feel both, Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani looked ravishing in their outfits.

Who wore the dress better according to you? Comment below and let us know.

