Fashion Faceoff: Gigi Hadid or Alia Bhatt: Who walked the runway better in Prabal Gurung? 

Both the divas sported the same red waist cut-out dress by the designer while walking the runway. Tell us who according to you wore it better.

Fashion face-offs have been around for the longest time now. Celebrities like to look their best no matter where they are headed to. They are always caught up on the latest trends and even manage to kickstart their own!

A designer who is a favourite among a lot of celebrities is Prabal Gurung. A couple of years ago supermodel Gigi Hadid walked the runway for him. Following suit almost immediately, rocked the same dress by the designer to strut the runway for a brand, here in India! Check it out.

Gigi Hadid

The American supermodel walked the runway for designer Prabal Gurung back in 2017 at New York Fashion Week in a brilliant red shimmery high-low dress by the designer. The metallic red dress bore ruffle sleeves with a waist cut-out detail. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek manner with the wet hairdo completing her look. Statement earrings and a simple no-makeup look with a fresh clean face completed her look. Black three-strap stilettos elongated her legs further and showed off her toned legs.

Alia Bhatt

For an event in India, Alia Bhatt picked out the same red dress by the designer to walk the runway for a show. Taking a cue from Hadid, Alia styled her look in the same way with clear PVC sandals that gave her some height. Alia also pulled her hair up into a neat ponytail to keep it away from her face. Like Gigi, Alia too went with a minimal, no-makeup look by opting for basic eyeliner, blush cheeks and glossy lips and showed off her lean and toned legs in the outfit.

What are your thoughts on the dress? Who according to you wore the Prabal Gurung dress better - Gigi Hadid or Alia Bhatt?

