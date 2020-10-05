  1. Home
  2. fashion

Fashion Faceoff: Gigi Hadid or Alia Bhatt: Who walked the runway better in Prabal Gurung? 

Both the divas sported the same red waist cut-out dress by the designer while walking the runway. Tell us who according to you wore it better.
27082 reads Mumbai
Fashion Faceoff: Gigi Hadid or Alia Bhatt: Who walked the runway better in Prabal Gurung? Fashion Faceoff: Gigi Hadid or Alia Bhatt: Who walked the runway better in Prabal Gurung? 
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Fashion face-offs have been around for the longest time now. Celebrities like to look their best no matter where they are headed to. They are always caught up on the latest trends and even manage to kickstart their own! 
A designer who is a favourite among a lot of celebrities is Prabal Gurung. A couple of years ago supermodel Gigi Hadid walked the runway for him. Following suit almost immediately, Alia Bhatt rocked the same dress by the designer to strut the runway for a brand, here in India! Check it out. 

Gigi Hadid 
The American supermodel walked the runway for designer Prabal Gurung back in 2017 at New York Fashion Week in a brilliant red shimmery high-low dress by the designer. The metallic red dress bore ruffle sleeves with a waist cut-out detail. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek manner with the wet hairdo completing her look. Statement earrings and a simple no-makeup look with a fresh clean face completed her look. Black three-strap stilettos elongated her legs further and showed off her toned legs. 

Alia Bhatt 
For an event in India, Alia Bhatt picked out the same red dress by the designer to walk the runway for a show. Taking a cue from Hadid, Alia styled her look in the same way with clear PVC sandals that gave her some height. Alia also pulled her hair up into a neat ponytail to keep it away from her face. Like Gigi, Alia too went with a minimal, no-makeup look by opting for basic eyeliner, blush cheeks and glossy lips and showed off her lean and toned legs in the outfit. 

What are your thoughts on the dress? Who according to you wore the Prabal Gurung dress better - Gigi Hadid or Alia Bhatt?
Comment below and let us know. 

ALSO READ: Sister style: Karisma Kapoor SLAYS in a shirt from Kareena Kapoor Khan's closet giving 2 ways to style a look

Credits :viral bhayani Getty images

You may like these
Alia Bhatt, Gigi Hadid and Shraddha Kapoor rock green pantsuits: Who wore it better?
Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Deepika Padukone: Who looks the best in a red pantsuit? VOTE
Fashion Faceoff: Priyanka Chopra Jonas or Alia Bhatt: Who wore the embroidered yellow suit better?
Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan or Kareena Kapoor: Who wore the Raw Mango silk suit better? VOTE
Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Tara Sutaria: Who pulled off the black embellished sharara better? VOTE
Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt: Who has the better red carpet style? VOTE
Anonymous 1 hour ago

Chiiii Yuck

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Chiii

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement