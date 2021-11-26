Fashion Faceoff: Hailee Steinfeld or Deepika Padukone: Who wore the purple pantsuit better?

When it comes to dressing up, celebrities often take inspiration from each other. Certain looks are so powerful that they stick with not only us, but the gorgeous ladies as well. Sometimes, unintentionally too, they end up picking outfits that are eerily similar to what we've seen already. Our most recent clash was when Hailee Steinfeld wore a pantsuit that reminded us a lot of Deepika Padukone's! Take a look.

Deepika Padukone

The Padmaavat star who is a regular at the Cannes Film Festival struck a pose in a purple Victoria Hayes number at the 2018 film festival. She was styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani for it. Deepika rocked the structured piece with shoulder pads and a double-breasted blazer, with a pair of matching purple bellbottom pants. At the French Riviera, Padukone opted for a side-parted sleek hairdo and a pair of statement earrings to complete her look.

Hailee Steinfeld

At the Hawkeye screening in NYC, Hailee struck a pose on the red carpet in a structured David Koma pantsuit in a deep purple shade. She styled the single-breasted structured blazer with shoulder pads, with nothing beneath and only a pair of matching fit-and-flare trousers. The Pitch Perfect star's hair was parted in the centre and styled into voluminous curls that framed her face well. Shimmer eyeshadow, neutral lips and metallic pumps completed the actress' look.

While both, Deepika and Hailee's pantsuits were made by different designers' it is undeniable that they looked quite similar and got the shade of purple right. Who sported the look better? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Fashion Faceoff: Yami Gautam or Kriti Sanon: Who wore the denim corset bodice outfit better?