Fashion Faceoff: Hailey Bieber or Kareena Kapoor Khan: Who wore the JW Anderson Strawberry tank top better?

When it comes to dressing up, two of the most popular style icons, Hailey Beiber in Hollywood and Kareena Kapoor Khan in Bollywood have set the base for us with their outfits. So it's a field day when both the divas pick out the same outfit and give it their own twist with styling.

Both the stars picked out a piece from the shelves of JW Anderson, that spelt summer and is priced at Rs. 69,000 styled it in their iconic ways. Take a look and tell us who wore it better!

Hailey Bieber

The model struck a pose on a weekend getaway with husband and singer Justin Bieber, back in June 2021. Hailey's wardrobe is the perfect balance of minimal hues and bold prints and that's what she brought forward on her holiday. One outfit that Mrs Bieber sported, was a JW Anderson strawberry tank top that she wore as a dress! The leaf green knit sleeveless top featured a bright and bold strawberry on it and ended just below her hips. The 25-year-old model styled this with a yellow crochet hat, matching Nike shoes and layered beaded necklaces while her hair was left free.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo rocked her JW Anderson tank top in the last week of February as she left home to commence work. The mother-of-two styled her knit top neatly tucked into a pair of baggy blue high-waist jeans. The actress accessorised this casual off-duty look with a simple gold necklace, white sneakers, a yellow tote bag and sunglasses as she was papped leaving her house.

Both the divas styled the outfit with their own twist to it. Who wore it better according to you, Hailey Bieber or Kareena Kapoor Khan?

ALSO READ: Fashion Faceoff: Ankita Lokhande or Alia Bhatt: Who wore the printed coordinated set better?