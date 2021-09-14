Fashion Faceoff: Irina Shayk or Lili Reinhart: Who wore the floral corset gown better at the Met Gala 2021?

Floral has been embedded in everyone’s style and it’s probably the one that’s got a chance every other day to walk into many closets. It creates instant magic and as we dived into Met Gala 2021 archives, we noticed that the Russian model, Irina Shayk, and the American actress, Lili Reinhart both donned gowns decked in flower power.

Both glam girls were seen in corset gowns which chose to swear by Met Gala 2021 theme. Embracing all things pretty was Irina in a beige Moschino gown. This gown is an absolute eye-pleasing ensemble that can work into one’s style for a much-needed upgrade. Having pushed the envelope already with the sheer detail, the 3D appliqué that appeared in multi-coloured flowers were amazingly and immaculately embroidered all over the gown starting from the sweetheart neckline which reached the thigh-high slit and went onto punctuate the train that settled circularly. Marc Eram styled her up with ankle-strap golden-hued heels and zero accessories made to the red carpet. Her side-parted sleek bob hairstyle and minimal makeup with a glossy pink pout, glittery eyes, black eyeliner, and groomed eyebrows rounded her lookout.

Next up was Lili Pauline Reinhart’s baby pink corset gown that was an ode to 50 states which celebrated American fashion. This mini sheer dress entailed a drape-like detail that was rooted from the bodice and settled at the floor with charming multi-coloured flowers. Her outfit was glammed up with silver ankle-strap stilettos, earrings, and a single neck chain which was heavily studded. With center-parted blonde mane left untied but locked behind her ears, and lips coloured bright in pink, eyebrows filled-in, black eyeliner, and flushed cheeks completed her look.

Whose corset gown is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

