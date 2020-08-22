Fashion Faceoff: Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani or Cardi B: Who wore the Yousef Al Jasmi dress better?

While Jacqueline and Cardi opted for the same nude shade, Disha went with an emerald green version of the same dress. Who wore it better?

The world of fashion might seem vast but in reality, there are quite a few collisions in it. Celebrities and supermodels don't only wear the latest trends but also get fresh new trends going. When one sports a trend, others are quick to follow suit and take inspiration from the look. And many times, they end up replicating the exact same look to hop on the bandwagon.

Three leading ladies, both from the Hollywood and Bollywood industry sported the same look by designer Yousef Al Jasmi. Take a look!

Jacqueline Fernandez

The diva picked out a stunning neutral and dress with silver studded crystals all over to make for a shimmery look. The high-neck number featured one long sleeve and a high-low hem on the side which showed off her long, toned legs. She styled this with strappy stilettos. Her hair was styled into voluminous waves and pulled to one side.



For the promotions of Malang, Disha picked out a similar outfit by the same designer but in an emerald green shade. Her outfit bore a high neck style and cut sleeves. Styled with neutral pumps and hair styled into beachy curls and smokey eyes completed her glamorous look.

Cardi B

Next on the list, Hollywood singer Cardi B sported the same dress as Disha's but in a shade similar to Jackie's. Styled with three-strap stilettos, statement diamond hoop earrings and her hair styled in a poker-straight manner, this outfit made for a killer red carpet look.

Who according to you wore the shimmery Yousef Al Jasmi bodycon dress best? Comment below and let us know.

