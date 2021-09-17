Fashion Faceoff: Jacqueline Fernandez or Sonam Kapoor: Who wore the white shirt & silver pleated skirt better?

Ahuja and Jacqueline Fernandez always have each other's backs. The BFFs are two of the most stylish actresses in the industry today and don't hesitate from sporting the most experimental looks. But are they even BFFs if they don't take inspiration from each other and try to dress similarly? Take a look at the time when both Jackie and Sonam styled their outfits in the exact same way for different occasions.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Back in the day, pleated skirts were all the rage. A trendsetter in her own right, Jackie looked ultra-glamorous in a metallic silver knife-pleated high-waisted mid-length skirt. She styled this with a black bralette and threw on a white shirt over that was tucked into her skirt. The Bhoot Police actress completed her look with a pair of strappy stilettos and a metallic silver wallet as she was clicked by the shutterbugs. Her glossy mane was styled in a poker-straight manner and a swipe of red lipstick completed her look.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

For her birthday celebrations, fashionista Sonam Kapoor Ahuja opted for an outfit that was styled in a similar way to that of Jackie's. The Khoobsoorat actress too, picked out a metallic silver knife-pleated mid-length skirt that she paired with a white shirt that was tied at the waist. The actress chose to keep her look comfortable as she opted for embellished flats and a sparkly silver necklace to complete her look.

Sonam's hair was pulled back into an elegant bun with a few face-framing tendrils left loose. Red lips and filled-in brows further completed her look.

Who, according to you, pulled off the outfit better - Jacqueline Fernandez or Sonam Kapoor Ahuja? Comment below and let us know.

