Fashion Faceoff: Janhvi Kapoor or Aishwarya Lekshmi, whose look in a Monika Nidhii saree do you dig?

A style report of admirations that live long. The duration of eight months was sufficient to make two stories. No haul-related talk, don't you worry. Let us today give our time to a saree that echoes beauty in the form of colours. Not only was it a Janhvi Kapoor favourite in 2022 but it is also a safe story in Aishwarya Lekshmi's 2023 sartorial book. It is like we have flashed back to the year gone by but also met a fresh new memory. What do we have here? Decodes done.

Would you be down to trying and following some major styling brilliance? Wish for the same as we naturally stick pretty closely to sarees for festive and wedding celebrations. Perhaps, we always feel fabulous in the arms of sarees. With that philosophy in mind, let us look at ways to doll up in Spring and step into our fashionable colour era. It's been a minute since we last gathered and made notes on how to drape the Monika Nidhii saree under the sun and we are already thinking about showing it off to the world in chicer modes.

Janhvi Kapoor and Aishwarya Lekshmi in Monika Nidhii green sarees

Janhvi Kapoor

An ardent devotee of sarees, the Mili actress looked beautiful in this designer creation which she wore in October for her movie promotions. The colour mantra here should convince you to have yourself decked up. Meagan Concessio styled the Bollywood actress in a 'Pure Bliss' saree which was designed from organza. Straight from the website as our trustable source, it was understandable that this attire costs Rs.67,000.00. Janhvi's then OOTD also covered a sleeveless and cropped blouse.

The Roohi actress's accessories took a faraway turn from matching her attire. No pinks, no greens, oxidised silver jewellery was the hero. Should you want different things for yourself, collect style-related scoops or check the many mood boards on how to approach colourful accessories. May we advise you to put neon on a roll, such is the season, look for the wow factor in whatever you do.

Janhvi rocked a pair of oxidised jhumkas and rings. Flats or heels for footwear, it is your choice to make honey. We won't be surprised if you choose juttis as your dancing and statement-making shoes. The 26-year-old went on for a wrap-up with a straight hairdo and pink lipstick.

Aishwarya Lekshmi

Say hello again to the saree and blouse combo. The South Indian stunner was styled by Ami Patel for her recent Chola Tour in Delhi. A whiff of breathtaking and feel-good aura re-felt and we loved what we saw. She looked lovely in an expensive ensemble that featured an elongated tasselled hem, applique hand ﻿embroidery and sequin work. Her pastel and plunging neckline blouse were all about patterns and multi-coloured pretty bead placement.

Advertisement

The 32-year-old's getup was accessorised with tiered drop earrings. To get hot on the wheels, take a close look at white, green and all that framed her earrings. She wore a watch, ring and kolhapuri heels to round off her look. Layers have solidified their place on hairstyle trend charts and how about you take the same lane? Totes gaga over her brown lipstick and Kohl play.

Advertisement

Whose style do you like? Let us know in the comments section.

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan's Hollister Co dress is the true blue Spring style satisfaction; Guess its cost