Fashion Faceoff: Janhvi Kapoor or Alia Bhatt: Who wore the retro floral saree better?

by Rishika Shah   |  Published on Dec 09, 2021 07:38 PM IST  |  10.8K
   
The wedding season and saree season go hand-in-hand and there is honestly no doubt about that. One saree that can never really go out of fashion is a classic floral saree. If you’re looking for an outfit to keep it simple and elegant this wedding season, a sheer floral saree is the way to go! Even Janhvi Kapoor and Alia Bhatt went the floral route this shaadi season. 

 

Janhvi Kapoor 

While Janhvi continues to grow into a fine young actress, her sartorial choices seem to be blooming and growing alongside. Janhvi was styled by Mohit Rai in Raw Mango's ensemble from its SS 2021 collection. 

 

janhvi-kapoor-floral-saree.jpg

 

The ensemble featured a sheer organza all over rose printed saree teamed with a white tank top style cropped blouse that looked elegant and modish at the same time. The blouse featured a scalloped neckline while the drape remained loose on her shoulder and cascaded on her hand. 

 

janhvi-kapoor-floral-saree-2.jpg

 

Kapoor paired the look with soft, shiny waves, bold eye makeup, pinkish bronze eyeshadow and lots of rouge. She finished the look off with nude lipstick, a tiny bindi and a pair of stunning Amrapali Jewellers silver earrings and kadas with a touch of turquoise for some contrast.

 

janhvi-kapoor-floral-saree-3.jpg

 

Alia Bhatt 

Alia Bhatt chose a similar attire as she posed on the sets of her upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside co-stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and director Karan Johar. 

 

alia-bhatt-floral-saree-2.jpg

 

Alia’s retro ensemble also featured a lightweight, organza saree that was decked in roses. The saree was loosely draped over a white strappy blouse bearing a scalloped neck and a subtle embroidery work. While Janhvi’s saree featured roses all over, Alia’s drape was covered in roses and descended into a plain white silhouette. 

 

alia-bhatt-floral-saree.jpg

 

The RRR actress sealed the attire with oxidised traditional jhumkas, a nose ring and a tiny black bindi. Her bouncy tresses were left open in soft waves with a middle parting. Like always, Alia opted for a subtle makeup look in the form of filled in brows, mascara laden lashes, soft blush and a light pink lipstick.

 

Who, according to you, pulled off the sheer floral saree the best? Janhvi Kapoor or Alia Bhatt? Let us know in the comments below. 

 

