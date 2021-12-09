Fashion Faceoff: Janhvi Kapoor or Alia Bhatt: Who wore the retro floral saree better?

The wedding season and saree season go hand-in-hand and there is honestly no doubt about that. One saree that can never really go out of fashion is a classic floral saree. If you’re looking for an outfit to keep it simple and elegant this wedding season, a sheer floral saree is the way to go! Even Janhvi Kapoor and Alia Bhatt went the floral route this shaadi season.

Janhvi Kapoor

While Janhvi continues to grow into a fine young actress, her sartorial choices seem to be blooming and growing alongside. Janhvi was styled by Mohit Rai in Raw Mango's ensemble from its SS 2021 collection.

The ensemble featured a sheer organza all over rose printed saree teamed with a white tank top style cropped blouse that looked elegant and modish at the same time. The blouse featured a scalloped neckline while the drape remained loose on her shoulder and cascaded on her hand.

Kapoor paired the look with soft, shiny waves, bold eye makeup, pinkish bronze eyeshadow and lots of rouge. She finished the look off with nude lipstick, a tiny bindi and a pair of stunning Amrapali Jewellers silver earrings and kadas with a touch of turquoise for some contrast.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt chose a similar attire as she posed on the sets of her upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside co-stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and director Karan Johar.

Alia’s retro ensemble also featured a lightweight, organza saree that was decked in roses. The saree was loosely draped over a white strappy blouse bearing a scalloped neck and a subtle embroidery work. While Janhvi’s saree featured roses all over, Alia’s drape was covered in roses and descended into a plain white silhouette.

The RRR actress sealed the attire with oxidised traditional jhumkas, a nose ring and a tiny black bindi. Her bouncy tresses were left open in soft waves with a middle parting. Like always, Alia opted for a subtle makeup look in the form of filled in brows, mascara laden lashes, soft blush and a light pink lipstick.

Who, according to you, pulled off the sheer floral saree the best? Janhvi Kapoor or Alia Bhatt? Let us know in the comments below.

