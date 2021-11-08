Fashion Faceoff: Janhvi Kapoor or Ananya Panday; Which star kid donned the Barbie pink bodycon dress better?

While this Diwali saw the star kids in fantabulous ethnic outfits, the very next day Khushi Kapoor threw a birthday party at her sister’s new home where the Kapoor sisters were spotted in stunning pink dresses. It was Janhvi Kapoor’s hot pink mini dress that captured our attention as it was quite similar to Ananya Panday’s throwback picture in a latex mini dress. Both the diva’s bodycon dresses created a fashion faceoff moment and before you vote for your favourite let’s look into how each of them styled the look.

Janhvi Kapoor

For Khushi Kapoor’s 21st birthday party, Janhvi Kapoor picked a hot pink bodycon mini dress and looked like a Barbie doll. Her strappy dress featured a criss-cross tie up detail in the back and a scoop neckline. The Dhadak star looked glamorous in her head to toe pink look by teaming it up with matching stilettos. She tied her hair back into a sleek ponytail and wore glam makeup featuring pink eyeshadow and glossy lips and rounded off her look with stone-studded hoop earrings.

Ananya Panday

For Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s New Year’s Eve bash at Mannat last year, Ananya Panday picked a Barbie pink latex dress. Her slick, shiny mini dress from Oh Polly also featured a scooped neckline and the SOTY 2 actress teamed it up with blush pink tie up heels. She chose to go the minimal route and wore subtle makeup and sealed her look perfectly with silver hoop earrings and left her middle parted hair in soft waves.

Which diva do you think pulled off their pink bodycon mini dress better; Janhvi or Ananya? Tell us in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read Vicky Kaushal to Shahid Kapoor: 6 Festive outfits to complement your diva sister on Bhai Dooj