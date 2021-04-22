Fashion Faceoff: Janhvi Kapoor or Disha Patani: Who styled the backless metallic halter top better?

Getting inspired by the 90s, both Janhvi Kapoor and Disha Patani picked out metallic halter neck tops. Who styled it the best?

Trends from the 90s are making a comeback and halter neck tops seem to be a celeb favourite. These metallic wonders were quite the rage in the 90s and with history repeating itself, we’re already getting quite a lot of style cues from our favourite Bollywood divas. Joining the bandwagon are Janhvi Kapoor and who chose the same metallic halter neck top and styled it in two completely different ways.

First up, we have Janhvi Kapoor who picked out a silver metallic top that bore strappy backless details. She styled the statement piece with a statement pair of bright pink pants. While the outfit already had two statement elements, she kept the rest of the look simple. For her makeup, she stayed confined to neutral tones while she pulled her long brunette mane back in a sleek ponytail.

Disha Patani on the other hand went full 90s on the look and picked out a denim mini skirt that showed off her long toned legs. She accessorised her skirt with a silver chain belt and took us back in time. Adding to the look, she went all out with her metallic eyeshadow and kept the rest of her glam neutral. Matching the silver belt and metallic top, she picked out layers of bracelets and strappy heels that added height to her tall frame. Patani then styled her bouncy voluminous waves in half ponytail while the curtain bangs framed her face!

