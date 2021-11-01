Fashion Faceoff: Janhvi Kapoor or Kriti Sanon: Who wore the pink mini dress better?

by Tulip Das   |  Updated on Nov 02, 2021 01:57 AM IST  |  26K
   
Fashion Faceoff: Janhvi Kapoor or Kriti Sanon: Who wore the pink mini dress better?
Fashion Faceoff: Janhvi Kapoor or Kriti Sanon: Who wore the pink mini dress better?
Advertisement

I don't know about you guys, but I am clearly excited to start my Monday with a faceoff. We love it when celebrities often end up wearing the same dresses or similar ones only for us fashion savants who are always on the lookout for fashion inspiration. Over the years, we have seen so many faceoffs and it only gets better with time. And this time we have Janhvi Kapoor and Kriti Sanon sporting a similar kind of dress in the same colour. 

Mini dresses seem to be quite a favourite of Janhvi Kapoor. And unsurprisingly, her wardrobe is replete with glamorous mini ensembles. During the promotions of Roohi, this star kid put up some glamorous looks one after another. Her stylist, Mohit Rai put her in a corset dress from Polite Society and she looked stunning in it. The tailored blazer dress had a clinched-in waist, blazer-style collar, power shoulders and zip-up detailing. She accessorised with chain link hoop earrings and rings. Soft smokey eyes, cat eyes, soft pink lips, flushed cheeks with blow-dried hair looked dreamy and romantic.

janhvi-polite_society-mini_dress.jpg

As for Kriti, she recently wore a pink denim dress that reflected her bubbly persona. Sukriti Grover chose this burly pink dress from Hiro's that featured a collar, a full zipper and box-pleated sleeves bearing flaps. Its fitted bodice hugged her curves seamlessly. She styled with stacked gold chain neckpieces, gold rings and hoops. She went from a pink eyeshadow to pink lips with her tied up in a messy ponytail.

kriti-denim_dress-hiro.jpg

Who do you think carried the dress and the colour better? Let us know in the comments.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ: 5 Times Hina Khan exuded major boss lady vibes in her powerful pantsuits





 

Advertisement

Credits: instagram,


Comments
Anonymous : kriti ofc
REPLY 0 7 hours ago

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
M Medler Epoch Nylon 55 Litres Waterproof Strolley Duffle Bag- 2 Wheels - Luggage Bag - (navy Blue)

M Medler Epoch Nylon 55 Litres Waterproof Strolley Duffle Bag- 2 Wheels - Luggag...

₹640.00
₹2,999.00 (79%)
 Buy Now
Deal Of The Day Pristine Fire 18kt Floral Yellow Gold And Diamond Nose Pin For Women (special Gift)

Deal Of The Day Pristine Fire 18kt Floral Yellow Gold And Diamond Nose Pin For W...

₹11,227.00
₹13,765.00 (18%)
 Buy Now
Deal Of The Day Pristine Fire 18kt Yellow Gold And Diamond Pendant For Women (special Gift)

Deal Of The Day Pristine Fire 18kt Yellow Gold And Diamond Pendant For Women (sp...

₹10,647.00
₹17,645.00 (40%)
 Buy Now
S.k Zone Girl's Canvas Vogue College Bags Backpacks (today Offer Deal Of The Day Sky Blue)

S.k Zone Girl's Canvas Vogue College Bags Backpacks (today Offer Deal Of The Day...

₹395.00
₹1,999.00 (80%)
 Buy Now
Jainx Analogue Day And Date Red Dial Silver Mesh Chain Watch For Women - Jw599

Jainx Analogue Day And Date Red Dial Silver Mesh Chain Watch For Women - Jw599

₹297.00
₹2,299.00 (87%)
 Buy Now
S.k Zone Women's Maroon,black Casual Handbag (today Offer Deal Of The Day)

S.k Zone Women's Maroon,black Casual Handbag (today Offer Deal Of The Day)

₹510.00
₹1,499.00 (66%)
 Buy Now
Jainx Day And Date Feature Analogue Women's Watch (blue)

Jainx Day And Date Feature Analogue Women's Watch (blue)

₹280.00
₹1,999.00 (86%)
 Buy Now
Mammon Women's Handbag With Sling Bag (set Of 2) (hs-combo-belt_black & White)

Mammon Women's Handbag With Sling Bag (set Of 2) (hs-combo-belt_black & Whit...

₹429.00
₹1,700.00 (75%)
 Buy Now
Redux Analogue Brown Dial Men's Watch Rws0217s

Redux Analogue Brown Dial Men's Watch Rws0217s

₹260.00
₹2,499.00 (90%)
 Buy Now
Timewear Timewear Casual Day Date Watch Collection For Men Analogue Men's Watch(silver Dial & Silver Colored Strap)-224sdtg

Timewear Timewear Casual Day Date Watch Collection For Men Analogue Men's Watch(...

₹339.00
₹1,799.00 (81%)
 Buy Now
View All