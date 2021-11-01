Fashion Faceoff: Janhvi Kapoor or Kriti Sanon: Who wore the pink mini dress better?

I don't know about you guys, but I am clearly excited to start my Monday with a faceoff. We love it when celebrities often end up wearing the same dresses or similar ones only for us fashion savants who are always on the lookout for fashion inspiration. Over the years, we have seen so many faceoffs and it only gets better with time. And this time we have Janhvi Kapoor and Kriti Sanon sporting a similar kind of dress in the same colour.

Mini dresses seem to be quite a favourite of Janhvi Kapoor. And unsurprisingly, her wardrobe is replete with glamorous mini ensembles. During the promotions of Roohi, this star kid put up some glamorous looks one after another. Her stylist, Mohit Rai put her in a corset dress from Polite Society and she looked stunning in it. The tailored blazer dress had a clinched-in waist, blazer-style collar, power shoulders and zip-up detailing. She accessorised with chain link hoop earrings and rings. Soft smokey eyes, cat eyes, soft pink lips, flushed cheeks with blow-dried hair looked dreamy and romantic.

As for Kriti, she recently wore a pink denim dress that reflected her bubbly persona. Sukriti Grover chose this burly pink dress from Hiro's that featured a collar, a full zipper and box-pleated sleeves bearing flaps. Its fitted bodice hugged her curves seamlessly. She styled with stacked gold chain neckpieces, gold rings and hoops. She went from a pink eyeshadow to pink lips with her tied up in a messy ponytail.

Who do you think carried the dress and the colour better? Let us know in the comments.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ: 5 Times Hina Khan exuded major boss lady vibes in her powerful pantsuits









