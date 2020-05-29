Fashion Faceoff: Janhvi Kapoor or Kylie Jenner: Who wore the sheer, figure hugging bodycon dress better?

Both Janhvi Kapoor and kylie Jenner opted for sheer bodycon dresses, who according to you wore it better?

Lately, faceoffs have become common than ever. We get to see two completely different celebrities rocking the same or similar attires in their own distinctive style. This enables us to get as many style cues as we can. Today, while we were looking back at our archives, we found striking similarities between two attires - one worn by the 23-year old Janhvi Kapoor and other by the 22-year-old makeup mogul, Kylie Jenner.

First up, we have the youngest of the Jenner sibling, Kylie Jenner who is definitely known for her curvaceous body. The mom of one wore a gorgeous mesh dress with diamonds all over for S Moda. Kylie wore a neutral coloured bralette underneath that showed off her curves in the sheer dress. She styled it with a brushed open high ponytail and a full face of neutral-toned makeup.

Janhvi wore the same dress by Lebanese designer, Yousef Aljasmi. Ms Kapoor styled her embellished wonder with a black bralette underneath that peeked through the sheer fabric. She further styled her dress with brushed open waves and a full face of makeup. The full-sleeved creation perfectly hug Janhvi’s body to show off her gorgeous curves.

We loved the way Janhvi let the dress do the talking and did not opt for an OTT updo like Kylie’s. The black bralette underneath also works well with Kapoor’s laid-back style. What are your thoughts about it? Do let us know in the comments section below.

