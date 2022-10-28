Fashion Faceoff: Janhvi Kapoor or Madhuri Dixit; Who wore the Devnaagri Kurta set better?

When it comes to Indian wear, a traditional kurta set can never go out of style. In fact, they hold a special place in every ethnic wardrobe. A coordinated kurta set is not only an ethnic staple but has the power to make powerful fashion statements. Bollywood actresses Janhvi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit are certainly a testimony to that. Both actresses were spotted in a Devnaagri Kurta set in different colors. Scroll on for the complete outfit details to discover who styled it better.

Janhvi Kapoor In a calming sage green slit kurta set by Devnaagri

Janhvi recently stepped out for the promotions of her upcoming movie Mili. For the event, she decided to pull off one of the best-coordinated kurta sets from her enviable ethnic wardrobe. The actress proved nothing beats the grace of pastel hues by picking a sage green kurta set by Devanaagri. The slit chanderi kurta set is worth Rs. 25,500 and is definitely an investment piece. The subtle but striking kurta set features intricate white dori-based embroidery on the neckline, mesh sleeves, and borders. Another stunning element of the kurta set that definitely stands out is its slit. The slit kurta is teamed up with a flared high-waisted palazzo with embroidered details. The chanderi and silk organza kurta set is cut for a relaxed fit and Janhvi decides to pull it off with a bustier neckline. To accentuate her kurta aesthetic, Janhvi added elements like oxidized silver bangles, a gorgeous green stone ring, a pair of peal-based silver dangling earrings along with pointed-toe nude high heels. For her hair and makeup, Janhvi went with loose curls and a glam face that included, glossy pink lips, highlighted face, and blushed cheeks, along with neutral eye shadow, and lengthened lashes. Janhvi’s sage green look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Madhuri Dixit In Devnaagri Slit Kurta Set in Bright Fuchsia