Fashion Faceoff: Janhvi Kapoor or Madhuri Dixit; Who wore the Devnaagri Kurta set better?
Janhvi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit’s Devnaagri kurta sets are all the inspiration you need to update your traditional wardrobe.
When it comes to Indian wear, a traditional kurta set can never go out of style. In fact, they hold a special place in every ethnic wardrobe. A coordinated kurta set is not only an ethnic staple but has the power to make powerful fashion statements. Bollywood actresses Janhvi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit are certainly a testimony to that. Both actresses were spotted in a Devnaagri Kurta set in different colors. Scroll on for the complete outfit details to discover who styled it better.
Janhvi Kapoor In a calming sage green slit kurta set by Devnaagri
Janhvi recently stepped out for the promotions of her upcoming movie Mili. For the event, she decided to pull off one of the best-coordinated kurta sets from her enviable ethnic wardrobe. The actress proved nothing beats the grace of pastel hues by picking a sage green kurta set by Devanaagri. The slit chanderi kurta set is worth Rs. 25,500 and is definitely an investment piece. The subtle but striking kurta set features intricate white dori-based embroidery on the neckline, mesh sleeves, and borders. Another stunning element of the kurta set that definitely stands out is its slit. The slit kurta is teamed up with a flared high-waisted palazzo with embroidered details. The chanderi and silk organza kurta set is cut for a relaxed fit and Janhvi decides to pull it off with a bustier neckline.
To accentuate her kurta aesthetic, Janhvi added elements like oxidized silver bangles, a gorgeous green stone ring, a pair of peal-based silver dangling earrings along with pointed-toe nude high heels. For her hair and makeup, Janhvi went with loose curls and a glam face that included, glossy pink lips, highlighted face, and blushed cheeks, along with neutral eye shadow, and lengthened lashes.
Janhvi’s sage green look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?
Madhuri Dixit In Devnaagri Slit Kurta Set in Bright Fuchsia
There’s enough spoken and written about Madhuri Dixit’s eternal ethnic wardrobe. This time the actress claims she is still not over the festive season as she drops pictures of her stunning Devaangri ensemble. Her noteworthy look proves, she is the queen of versatile Indian looks. Madhuri Dixit’s effortless fuchsia slit silk organza kurta set belongs to Devnaagri which is an authentic Indian or traditional wear brand by Kavita and Priyanka Jain. Madhuri carries the Kurta set as gracefully as Janhvi. The only difference is Madhuri decided to go with a bright fuchsia kurta set that features a similar white dori embroidery in intricate details on the neckline and long sleeves. The kurta set also features a similar slit and beautifully embroidered palazzo.
To style her bright kurta look, Madhuri went for gold-toned dangling jhumkas/earrings. And a pair of striking rings in silver. To complete the look Madhuri added gold-toned one-toe block heels. For her makeup and hair, she went with lightly blow-dried hair, a matte finish, glossy mauve lips, a neat stroke of eyeliner, defined brows, and mascara-adorned lashes.
If you have been looking for something ethnic yet contemporary, style it like Janhvi in pastel hues or go for bright fuchsia like Madhuri Dixit, a style inspiration by these style icons can never go wrong.
Madhuri’s Fuchsia look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?
