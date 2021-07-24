Fashion Faceoff: Janhvi Kapoor or Sara Ali Khan: Who wore the sky blue tulle dress the best?

Fashion faceoffs have been more common than ever which means when every now and then we see two dynamic and different ways to style the same outfit. Today, we’re back with yet another faceoff and it’s between the two millennial divas - Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. This isn’t the first time that the actresses have had a faceoff moment but have served multiple looks in the past.

First up, we have Sara Ali Khan who picked out a tulle gown with a high-low hem and sky blue number made sure all eyes were on her. The gown featured statement sleeves with a cinched waist that gave structure to the outfit. The actress styled the look with a messy ponytail accompanied by tendrils that framed her face. Soft smokey eyes defined her eyes while a flawless base rounded off her look. The Pataudi princess ditched her accessories and rounded off her look.

Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, picked out a lighter shade of a similar tulle gown and styled the look with equally messy hair. Her hair was pulled back in a high bun as she ditched her accessories for a full face of glam. The actress chose for a smudged kohl look with perfectly contoured cheekbones and a nude lip.

Who do you think rocked the blue tulle gown like a pro? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Designer Masaba Gupta wants to dress up THIS celebrity whom she extremely ‘loves’