Fashion Faceoff: Janhvi Kapoor or Sara Ali Khan: Whose denim airport look do you like the best?

Airport looks are back in style and who according to you rocked denim the best? Check it out

With the last few months being a dud especially when it comes down to the fashion scene in India, things are slowly starting to pick up. Bollywood actresses are taking full advantage of this situation and stepping out in some of the chicest outfits possible. Denim seems to be their recent favourite and we have the millennial divas, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan rocking it at the airport like a pro.

First up, we have Janhvi Kapoor who picked out a dark washed denim co-ord set a few weeks ago as she arrived in the bay. The dark denim number featured a pair of flared pants and an equally baggy jacket. The denim co-ord featured stitches in white thread all over that added extra oomph to the look. Matching the white threads, she picked a simple white cropped tee that showed off her toned midriff. She then picked out a pair of black sneakers to round off the look while covering most of her face with a graphic mask.

Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, took a chic route and picked out an extremely similar denim jumpsuit with the same contrasting white stitch lines all over. She styled her cropped jumpsuit with a pair of white sneakers that added a sporty touch to the look. Sara even picked out a matching cap and mask that matched the whole casual yet sporty vibe.

Whose look do you like the best? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :viral bhayani

