Fashion Faceoff: Janhvi Kapoor or Tabu, whose Anita Dongre printed saree look do you love?

Mood for the day: Tropical bliss. It feels amazing to be under the spring sun or let's just play what we play best at times - pretend as if we can no longer go back to winter outfits. Blame the days that are hot to the core of our over-consuming sartorial brains, additionally, the steady rise of celebrity-inspirations too is making us trust what we see every day. Sometimes, repeatedly. These are the looks that tell fashion is always a feast to our eyes and when we get to learn twice the worth of the same attire, we wouldn't waste a second more to put it out on a spin. Proof of what goes around comes around is Janhvi Kapoor and Tabu's looks in Anita Dongre's sarees.

Janhvi Kapoor and Tabu look beautiful in Anita Dongre sarees

Janhvi Kapoor

The prettiest pick for the print season is all on the 'Magic Magpies' saree. This ethnic guide edition covers 2022 and 2023 saree stories, styled differently and worn elegantly which are still very current-looking and outstanding. Now, we're re-introducing you to the colourful but strikingly extremely green attire when Janhvi wore it first last year. For your forever wedding-guest closet, choose this vivid-looking lightweight saree made from vegan fabric. Like fresh off the flower paradise, the Mili actress glowed in the outfit that had sequin embroidery. Tanya Ghavri styled her look also with a co-ordinated sleeveless blouse which had a tie-up tassel detail at the back and chaandbali ruby earrings.

Tabu

Today for the movie promotions of Bholaa, Tabu looked graceful in the same Rs. 70,000 saree. It's easiest with a saree than with anything else to look effortlessly exquisite and complete. Her photographs also show stripes and statements with oxidised jewellery such as bangles stash and drop earrings. She aced her look with a sleeveless blouse and silver footwear.

