Fashion Faceoff: Jennifer Aniston or Jennifer Lopez: Who wore the high slit Versace gown better?

It's the battle of the Jennifers' who wore the same gown on two different occasions, for this face-off!

When it comes to beauty, grace and youth, two people who run synonymous to this are the two Jennifers' of Hollywood - Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Lopez.

One made it big with her iconic role in Friends, with a character that is still loved today. The other made it big with her music but didn't limit herself to just that and starred in multiple hit films as well.

Both Jens' have different styles, while JLo prefers bold and sexy, Aniston's style is more classy and tame. Both the ladies who are well into their 50's also manage to look phenomenal in whatever they wear. Imagine when their styles merge!

Jennifer Aniston

The Friends star made heads turn at the Oscars after-party when she came dressed in a stunning black Versace glittery gown that featured a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit that showed off loads of her tanned and toned leg. The outfit also featured loads of sequins to give it a sparkly and glittery look, to make it after-party worthy.

Black strappy heels, poker-straight hair, minimal makeup and nude lips completed the diva's look for the event at which she made heads turn!

Jennifer Lopez

But Aniston wasn't the first to wear this dress! Her namesake sported the same dress while performing on stage with Marc Anthony in NYC! She styled the gown with black strappy pumps, statement earrings and her hair pulled up high into a sleek ponytail, making for a bold look.

The only difference between the two gowns is the sheet panel added to Jennifer Aniston's gown to make the neckline less risqué.

Which Jennifer according to you wore the black Versace gown better- Jennifer Aniston or Jennifer Lopez? Comment below and let us know.

