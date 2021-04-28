Fashion Faceoff: Jennifer Lopez or Khushi Kapoor: Who wore the bedazzled silver cut out gown better?

While not the exact same outfit, both Jennifer Lopez and Khushi Kapoor picked out similar bedazzled cut out dresses for different occasions. Take a look at their outfits and tell us what you think.

When it comes to fashion, it is not just us who are inspired by celebrities. Often, they inspire each other as well. Fashion isn't bound by borders.

One of the most fashionable millennial stars in the country right now has to be . Not only stylists, but her sister Janhvi too believes that she has an excellent sense of style and is always on top of her fashion game. Hence, it comes as no surprise that the diva has picked outfits similar to those sported by Hollywood divas.

Khushi Kapoor

For an event she attended, Khushi was all jazzed and glammed up in a shimmery bodycon dress with multiple cut-outs. The Falguni and Shane Peacock number bore cut-outs on both sides of her waist, a cage-like pattern at her neck and cold shoulder sleeves. Khushi's outfit even bore a sexy thigh-high slit and she accessorised this with platform stilettos, a cuff on her wrist and a dainty necklace with her name on it.

Scarlet red, glossy lips, rosy cheeks and loads of highlighter completed the diva's glam look.

Jennifer Lopez

At the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards, JLO left fans stunned as she walked down the red carpet in a bejewelled silver Charbel Zoe dress that bore sexy cut-outs. In true Lopez style, she also showed off her toned back and legs, thanks to the slit that went all the way up to her hips.

JLo's bondage-style dress was accessorised with a pair of silver Jimmy Choo pumps, a metallic silver clutch and lots of rings. Her hair was styled into a sleek, poker-straight manner and her makeup was all about the subtle glam with a dab of highlighter, blended smokey eyes and glossy pink lips.

While both the diva's dresses were not the exact same, they were eerily similar! Which of their dresses do you like better? Khushi's or JLo's? Comment below and let us know.

