Fashion Faceoff: Jennifer Lopez or Taylor Swift: Who wore the high neck mirror mini dress better?

Both the singers sported similar mirror dresses on red carpets. Tell us who wore it better!

Looking good and glamorous has always been a top priority for divas. And more so when it involves dressing up for a red carpet event. Every diva also always wants to be spotted in the current trending looks and is a sucker for positive reviews from critics.

Many times, it doesn't matter to them if another celebrity has sported the same or similar look and often even tend to get 'inspired' by each other.

The same seems to have happened with two Hollywood divas - Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez who wore eerily similar outfits to red carpet events.

Taylor Swift

In 2018 at the American Music Awards, Taylor Swift walked the red carpet looking no less than a shiny disco ball in a high-neck mirror mini dress from Balmain. She completed the outfit with thigh-high boots made from the same mirror fabric to elevate her already dazzling look.

Sporting her iconic golden bangs, the rest of Taylor's hair was pulled back into a neat bun with a few face-framing tendrils left loose. She accessorised her look with rectangular silver earrings that further enhanced her look.

But Taylor wasn't the first to have worn this mirror mini dress in October!

Jennifer Lopez

The singer/songwriter and actress walked the Billboard Latin Awards red carpet back in April 2018 for which she wore a mini mirror dress with cut-outs at her waist and a high neck, by David Koma. What stole the show though, was her never-ending blonde extensions. She completed her look with platform high silver stilettos and a simple white box clutch.

JLo's makeup too was as glam as her dress. Glossy pink lips filled-in brows, blended smokey eyes and a well-contoured face completed the diva's looks.

Who according to you wore the mirror dress better - JLo or Taylor Swift? Comment below and let us know.

