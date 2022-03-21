Fashion Faceoff: Kajal Aggarwal or Madhuri Dixi, who wore the Gaurav Gupta ruffled saree better?

Consider us influenced the minute we spot ruffle sarees. We hope you're not ready to contemplate just floral prints for Spring weddings. Keeping options open is never going to do you badly and if being wrapped up in elegance can come easy, why stress on how to look like a diva? Not everybody takes a minute or two to honour sarees and with this guide, you'll meet beautiful things in two shades as we present to you a fashion faceoff between Kajal Aggarwal and Madhuri Dixit.

The soon-to-be mommy, Kajal was styled by Sayali Vidya in Gaurav Gupta's saree ruffled gown. The red attire came with a twisted drape that sat on her shoulder and fluid ruffles glorified the creation even more. This concept saree made with silk georgette was combined with a close-neck sleeveless sheer blouse made of tulle and decked suitably with glass bugle beads that beautified in flowy patterns. The Rs. 110,000 outfit was brought together with accessories such as a watch, rings, and a sparkling studded bangle. With her sleek hair side-swept and skin showing us there's no limit to how dewy a makeup can get, we think we found love in red right away!

Madhuri has all kinds of regal sarees in her wardrobe and this deep blue ensemble brought perfection again. Ami Patel chose a deep shade of blue for The Fame Game actress and girl, she's a beauty like no other. Her look was sealed off with finished off with silver accessories and her hair was styled into a side-swept wavy hairdo and pink makeup just does her look good.

Which diva's saree do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

