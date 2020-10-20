Fashion Faceoff: Kangana Ranaut or Alia Bhatt; Who wore the statement choker necklace the best?

Both, Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut opt for choker necklaces. Who do you think wore it the best?

Trends come and go but, there are certain styles and designs that stay for long. When it comes to ethnic fashion, the choker necklace has created quite a buzz in the industry. The traditional statement piece is literally a go-to for most celebrities. They can be paired with literally anything from a saree to a lehenga to even a simple kurta set. Bollywood celebrities have definitely given their stamp of approval to this gorgeous piece of jewellery and look like it still stands to be a favourite of some. In today's faceoff moment, we have and who wore similar choker necklace and created a statement!

First up, we have the Raazi actress, Alia Bhatt who rocked the choker necklace almost two years ago. She styled the statement piece with a bright yellow lehenga by Sabyasachi. With a half-sleeved blouse and a flowing lehenga skirt, the outfit was a pure winner. While the lehenga was a simple one with no excessive embroideries, the choker necklace did manage to stand out. Letting the piece of jewellery do its talking, the actress pulled her hair up into a bun while keeping makeup to a minimum with kohl-clad eyes.

Next on the list is, Kangana Ranaut who wore a similar statement-making choker necklace. The Manikarnika actress styled her jewellery with a gorgeous mint green saree and a matching sleeveless blouse. With minimal makeup and low-key saree, the jewellery was the only thing stealing the show.

What are your thoughts about it? Whose choker necklace do you like more? Let us know in the comments section below.

