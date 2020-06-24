Fashion Faceoff: Kangana Ranaut or Deepika Padukone: Who wore the Sabyasachi floral number better? VOTE

Over the years we’ve seen a lot of faceoffs but this one stands to be the iconic one amongst them! Check it out

Sabyasachi creations have managed to find their way into quite a lot of celebrity closets, so fashion faceoffs have become common than ever. We love to see how celebrities style a similar piece of clothing in different manners. While some stick to the classics, others explore their horizons and in a few cases even manage to experiment out of their comfort zones.

Today, we are bringing back one such iconic instance that has managed to bring out a lot of style and fashion opinions from people.

First up, we have who rocked a Sabyasachi floral lehenga for one of her many wedding reception parties. The diva who is seen in a colourfully embellished ensemble made quite a stir with her impeccable and out of the box styling. She channelled major Freida Kahlo vibes and opted for a braided updo. She later accessorised her hair with a line full of roses that perfectly matched the florals on her attire. A net dupatta transcended down from her hair and gracefully brushed the floors. Statement jewellery and kohl clad eyes completed her look.

Next on our list is who is seen in similar floral attire on a cover shoot by Harper’s Bazaar. Ranaut opted for a sleeveless frock that perfectly fit her body till the waist and then flared out in a floor gracing silhouette. She styled the floral wonder with minimal chic elements like stud earrings, watch and neutral-toned makeup. Ms Ranaut then let her natural curls have a moment and she let them fall open.

Whose styling do you like more - Deepika’s OTT look or Kanagana’s simple chic avatar? Let us know in the comments section below.

