  1. Home
  2. fashion

Fashion Faceoff: Kangana Ranaut or Sonam Kapoor Ahuja: Who wore the Gucci dress better?

Both of Bollywood's leading ladies sported the same Gucci dress a couple of years ago, that they styled differently! Who according to you wore it better?
24620 reads Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut and Sonam Kapoor in the same Gucci dress Fashion Faceoff: Kangana Ranaut or Sonam Kapoor Ahuja: Who wore the Gucci dress better?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

You know its a good faceoff when two of the biggest and most stylish actors in Bollywood wear the exact same outfit but give it their own twist. We are delving back in time to when Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Kangana Ranaut sported the same Gucci dress! Take a look at how differently both the actress' styled it and let us know who wore it better. 

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja 
Back in 2015, Sonam wore the Gucci dress to the launch of a magazine. She styled it with a large black belt that had a golden buckle to it, black pumps and a black sling bag. She gave a feminine touch to the dress that she styled with a lace bra beneath and let it peek through her dress that she styled in an off-shoulder manner. Her hair pulled up into a chic updo, ruby red lips and a statement beaded necklace completed Sonam's look for the event. 

Kangana Ranaut 
Snapped in Soho, New York a year later, in 2016, Kangana was spotted wearing the same dress as Sonam. She styled it with a black belt that featured a golden buckle, cream coloured Burberry jacket, tan brogues and Prada sunglasses to top off her look. Her curly locks were pulled back into a neat top knot and blush pink lips completed her look. 
This wasn't the first time Kangana wore the Gucci dress though! She wore it for the first time at a promotional event for Krrish 3 in Dubai previously.

 

Who according to you styled the Gucci dress better - Kangana Ranaut or Sonam Kapoor Ahuja? Comment below and let us know. 

ALSO READ: Fashion Faceoff: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mira Rajput Kapoor wore the same dress TWICE; Who wore it better?

Credits :getty imagespinkvilla

Latest Videos
Sara Ali Khan arrives at the NCB office for questioning in drug case
When Kangana Ranaut backed sister Rangoli for her tweets for Taapsee Paanu & called it her fundamental right
After Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor reaches the NCB office for questioning in Bollywood drug nexus case
Kareena Kapoor Khan backed Shahid Kapoor with a savage reply when asked about sharing screen space again
When Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene's Hum Aapke Hain Koun reunioun at a wedding left fans puzzled
When Karisma Kapoor's THIS moment with daughter Samiera Kapoor won hearts all over the internet
Deepika Padukone arrives at NCB guest house for questioning in Bollywood drug nexus probe
Nimrat Kaur’s Untold Story: People felt I didn’t look homely; was offered stereotypical roles
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 3000 ‘happysodes’
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek REACT to their pregnancy rumours which will leave you laughing
Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor ace the ramp for Manish Malhotra at LFW 2016

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement