Fashion Faceoff: Kangana Ranaut or Sonam Kapoor Ahuja: Who wore the Gucci dress better?

Both of Bollywood's leading ladies sported the same Gucci dress a couple of years ago, that they styled differently! Who according to you wore it better?

You know its a good faceoff when two of the biggest and most stylish actors in Bollywood wear the exact same outfit but give it their own twist. We are delving back in time to when Ahuja and sported the same Gucci dress! Take a look at how differently both the actress' styled it and let us know who wore it better.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Back in 2015, Sonam wore the Gucci dress to the launch of a magazine. She styled it with a large black belt that had a golden buckle to it, black pumps and a black sling bag. She gave a feminine touch to the dress that she styled with a lace bra beneath and let it peek through her dress that she styled in an off-shoulder manner. Her hair pulled up into a chic updo, ruby red lips and a statement beaded necklace completed Sonam's look for the event.

Kangana Ranaut

Snapped in Soho, New York a year later, in 2016, Kangana was spotted wearing the same dress as Sonam. She styled it with a black belt that featured a golden buckle, cream coloured Burberry jacket, tan brogues and Prada sunglasses to top off her look. Her curly locks were pulled back into a neat top knot and blush pink lips completed her look.

This wasn't the first time Kangana wore the Gucci dress though! She wore it for the first time at a promotional event for Krrish 3 in Dubai previously.

Who according to you styled the Gucci dress better - Kangana Ranaut or Sonam Kapoor Ahuja? Comment below and let us know.

