Fashion Faceoff: Kangana Ranaut or Sonam Kapoor; Who styled the white Sabyasachi saree the best?

Both Sonam Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut wear the same Sabyasachi saree but style it in completely different ways. Who do you think wore it the best?

Lately, celebrities are resorting to classic styles and designers who they trust. From sarees to lehengas and everything else in between, they are making the most of the trendy styles when it comes to dressing up. This means we get to see fashion faceoffs more often than ever. Today we're back with yet another such faceoff and this time it is and in the same Sabyasachi saree but styled in completely different ways.

First up, we have Sonam Kapoor who wore the white embellished saree by Sabyasachi around Diwali last year. She wore the saree in a classic manner with a high neck blouse and pleated pallu on the shoulders. What stole the show was the way she layered the drape with a matching short jacket that added a bit of a modern touch to the look! She then styled the look with a sleek bun and neutral makeup that perfectly complemented her ethnic look.

Moving on, Kangana Ranaut chose for the same Sabyasachi nine-yard and draped it in a similar manner. The only difference was the way she styled the high-neck blouse and saree combo was that she added Pahadi attire elements to the look. She draped a red traditional shawl over her shoulders and chose for an ethnic cap over her curled up low bun. Ranaut then added a choker necklace and matching stud earrings to accessorise the look.

Who do you think wore the Sabyasachi saree the best? Let us know in the comments section below.

