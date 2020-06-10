Fashion Faceoff: Karan Johar or Justin Bieber: Who wore the Drew House hoodie better?

In his latest video on Instagram, Karan Johar was spotted wearing a hoodie from Justin Bieber's brand. Who do you think wore it better?

When it comes to fashion, everybody wants to be on top of their game. Film stars, singers and even directors are known for their knowledge about fashion, keeping up with the trends, sporting the latest outfits at events to make a statement and more. In India, has time-and-again proved that he is unbeatable when it comes to fashion. The Bollywood director is known to bring his A-game with it comes to fashion. Be it the latest designer bag, customised outfit or even athleisure, nobody beats him at fashion. Even while in quarantine, Karan Johar knows how to make a statement with his outfits!

In his most recent video on Instagram, Karan was spotted wearing a white sweatshirt by Drew House, Justin Bieber's brand. The pristine white hoodie featured the logo - a yellow emoticon with the word Drew making for the smiley and pockets at the waist. His large glasses with thick black frames completed the director's look. The Mascot Hoodie in white is currently not available on the site and it's other colour variations priced at 98 USD or 7,505 INR are sold out!

Wearing his own merchandise on a red carpet, Justin Bieber wore his white Mascot Hoodie with pink pants and white sneakers to the premiere of his youtube show, Justin Bieber: Seasons. Keeping it simple, Justin sported a moustache and completed his look with a baseball cap turned backwards to keep his blonde locks out of his face. He was joined by wife Hailey Baldwin on the red carpet where he later took off the hoodie and sported a simple white tee.

Who according to you pulled off the hoodie better - Karan Johar or Justin Bieber? Comment below and let us know!

