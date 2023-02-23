Fashion Faceoff: Karan Johar or Sara Ali Khan, who styled the Balenciaga X Rated hoodie better?

Oh hello, hoodie. Since Sara Ali Khan is pleased by the similar one, shall we repeat it one more time? Hi there, hoodies. Now it feels complete and clear. Winter is currently losing control in the name of spring and jackets will no longer be everywhere. Before we catch up on blooms, we may have a little task to try. The good, comfy kind. The job of persuasion most often comes with a bit of hope, that is what we firmly believe in. Well, only if the subject matter is as interesting and cool as this one. A fashion faceoff landed recently and a nod of yes to a hoodie (one last time) can be positively given. Look at how Karan Johar and the Bollywood actress sported the yellow beauty and decide later.

Karan Johar and Sara Ali Khan look super cool in Balenciaga

Karan Johar If you haven't pulled yourself out of the winter's style grind yet, you could still stick to the sensibility of warmth it regularly introduced us to until you feel like you're stuffed in a baking oven. The Indian filmmaker is the biggest devout of Balenciaga. Not a colour, outfit or shoes he'd leave behind or trade-in for the joys of anything. May we say so? That's how many times we've referred to him as a Balenciaga boy. In September 2021, he was lensed at the Mumbai airport with the Shershaah stars, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra.

Karan's admiration for Cristóbal's Spanish fashion house was reflected here pleasantly through his oversized hoodie picked from the X Rated collection. He teamed it with black trousers and kept the celebration of colours chic-ly on with a Louis Vuitton duffle bag and a bit more contrasts contributed by his kicks and face mask which had flashy blue, yellow and white hues. Also, what is an undefeated cool accessory? Sunnies, as we learn, memorise and understand this fact every day.

Sara Ali Khan Blame it on summer that we're thinking of yellow during winter's signing-off phase. The Atrangi Re actress jetted back to India yesterday from Doha. After having spent a great fashion and food time with Ananya Panday, she arrived at the airport clad in a hoodie as xerox-ed as that of Karan Johar's. Sara's Rs. 2.5 lakh number bore a logo print, drawstring cord and ribbed cuffs. She paired hers with black leggings, sports shoes and a Balenciaga sling bag worn in a crossbody style. Her mask-free look featured a pink pout and the sporty girl's hairstyle was simple.

Can you rate her looks on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale? (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH) For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan's Manish Malhotra co-ord set proves all is chic where there is velvet and floral