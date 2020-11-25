Fashion Faceoff: Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh or Diljit Dosanjh: Who is India's Gucci Boy? COMMENT 

All the three personalities are huge fans of the brand and don't really need an occasion to sport it. Take a look at how the three super stylish stars wore their Gucci outfits and left us floored.

When it comes to men's fashion, at the peak of it all, are three personalities who have time and again proved that their fashion knowledge is above others. Known for their over-the-top style, , and Diljit Dosanj have more in common than we realise.

All three Bollywood men have a soft spot for luxury brands and are open to experimenting with their looks. They also seem to have a soft spot for one brand in particular and need no occasion to sport Gucci items.

Karan Johar, the big baddie or Bollywood has always been into fashion. OTT jackets, animal printed sweatshirts, gold chains, glittery tuxedos, flared pants, dark-rimmed glasses, he's done it all. The ace director has taken us through his magnanimous closet on Instagram and even given us a peek into some of his many designer outfits.

The director has time and again made Gucci his go-to look. A Gucci sweatshirt with a black panther printed on it, another simple one with the Gucci logo and printed sleeves and a colourful rainbow-hued animal printed jacket are three of our favourite Gucci looks that the director has sported so far.

Diljit Dosanjh, the Punjabi singer turned Bollywood actor is also known for his statement looks. The actor, last seen in Good Newwz, loves his luxury branded sweatshirts, sneakers and accessories. A brand he too can't seem to get enough of - Gucci.

The actor gave us two faceoff moments with director Karan Johar when he sported the same black sweatshirt with the Gucci logo and rainbow-hued jacket, by the brand. Another cute Gucci number that Diljit sported that we adore, is the lamb printed sweatshirt that looked adorable on him!

Ranveer Singh has never shied away from the camera. The actor has time and again made a statement with his outfits, proving that he can carry literally anything off- from skirts to suits! Singh has also sported a number of Gucci looks, same as those of International celebrities and done. gender fluidity right.

Three Gucci looks of the actor we can't get enough are the grey Gucci logo tracksuit that he wore with to the airport, an orange logo tracksuit that he wore to the airport another time and the simple black and white Gucci star shirt.

While the three Bollywood biggies have their own sense of style and fashion, we can't help but wonder - which of them is India's Gucci Boy?

Who do you think it is? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :instagram

