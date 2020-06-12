Fashion Faceoff: Kareena Kapoor to Deepika Padukone & Priyanka Chopra: Who looks the best in a pantsuit? VOTE

Pantsuits have now turned into a classic piece of clothing that almost all celebrities have in their wardrobes. Who according to you looks the best in them? VOTE

Pantsuits have now turned into a classic piece of clothing that has managed to crawl into almost every celebrity’s wardrobe. From red carpets to airports and everything n between, the power suit has surely become a celebrity favourite. But, when it comes to pulling it off, every celebrity has a different way of doing it. Which one of the following divas is your favourite?

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo surely knows how to pull off an off-beat pantsuit the right way. From asymmetrical pieces to waist cuts, she has rocked’em all. Kareena is often letting her power suit do the talking and keeps the rest of the simple and balanced.

The then elegant and gorgeous actress has now become the Queen of OTT. Pantsuits are still her go-to and she is often seen making a statement with jewellery, prints and makeup.

On her way to global domination, PeeCee has surely made quite a lot of ‘power’ moves. She is often seen rocking a pantsuit. However, being the kind of a diva that she is, the actress has made sure to bring something new to the table each time.

Just like everyone else on this list even Alia has a different style that manages to make a statement. Her way of pulling a pantsuit is super chic and sometimes out of the box.

Lastly, we have Anushka Sharma on the list who manages to pull off a pantsuit like no one else. She is always thinking beyond imagination and pulling off even the most structured designs with ease.

Who according to you looks the best in a pantsuit? Let us know in the comments section below.

