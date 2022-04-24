Fashion Faceoff: Kareena Kapoor, Dua Lipa to Hailey Bieber; Who wore the JW Anderson knit tank top better?

How would you make summer all the chicer? By dressing the sexy part in outfits that shows you how to be the ideal fashionista. What we have in line is something that's more like winter but it has the hot season influence. That's the right way to get the best of what the fashion world can offer. Bringing pastels and vivid hues to light is the code of the now but here's what our hearts are rooting for. We're a little too invested in a fruity state of mind.

What gets better when you see your favourite girls style the same outfit in three spiffy ways? We're a team ready to drool. Thanks to this JW Anderson sleeveless top.

Hailey Bieber

There's no time to wait when you wish to pack up your holiday luggage, isn't it? Follow this super model's style route, when in doubt and chic is the only word you'll love. From pretty floral dresses to bold sheer numbers and sexy swimwear, there isn't a non-note-worthy look she's rocked. As seen here, she wore this knitted tank top back in June 2021 that featured a single yet big strawberry on it. She wore it just like a mini dress and styled her OOTD with yellow and white sneakers, stacked necklaces, and a yellow crochet hat.

Dua Lipa

Quick to bring it back under the spotlight was the Levitating singer. She made a case for beachwear as she topped this outfit with a ribbed hem over a colourful printed bikini set. Here's what we loved much, the crochet hat with stripes seemed to have followed its space in Dua's heart too.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

In February 2022, Bebo showed up with the same top but she gave it a casual touch by teaming this close-neck number with flared blue high-waist jeans. She accessorised her very summer-perfect look with pastel pink framed sunnies, a gold chain, a Saint Louis GM gold-hued bag, and white sneakers.

Whose style has your vote? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Leepakshi Ellawadi on how to look summer-ready with accessories & take formal wear to next-level