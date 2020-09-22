  1. Home
  2. fashion

Fashion Faceoff: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mira Rajput Kapoor wore the same dress TWICE; Who wore it better?

Both the divas sported different shades of the same lace and satin dress. Who according to you rocked the outfits better?
16249 reads Mumbai
Kareena Kapoor and Mira Rajput in the same lace dressFashion Faceoff: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mira Rajput Kapoor wore the same dress TWICE; Who wore it better?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

In the Bollywood industry, celebrities are constantly inspired by each other. Be it new trends, a new silhouette or a fresh pattern, if they like it, they need to have it no matter who has worn it before. Two people who are known to be extremely fashion-forward today are Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mira Rajput. Both the ladies are extremely good friends of multiple designers and always make it a point to look flawless when they're stepping out. 

Since they're always caught up on what's new and trending, they are the first two to sport a silhouette. On two such occasions, both the divas sported eerily similar outfits giving us the perfect fashion faceoff. Take a look!

Kareena Kapoor Khan made hearts skip a beat when she wore a brilliant red lace dress with a neutral lining from H&M a couple of years ago. She styled this look with neutral pumps, a black Mansur Gavriel sling bag and sunglasses to match. She matched her lips with her dress by opting for a bright and bold scarlet shade. 

Mira Rajput Kapoor sported a similar lace dress but in a white shade by Self Portrait. While Kareena's dress was made of a lace material, Mira's bore laser cut outs with a neutral lining. She styled her look with simple white strappy heels, a matching clutch and her hair pulled into a classic ponytail. 

For the launch of a cosmetic brand range, Kareena Kapoor raised the temperature in a peacock blue satin silk dress that featured a thigh-high slit. Styled with neutral pumps and her hair pulled back into a neat ponytail, smokey eyes and a nude lip, the actress looked ravishing! 

Mira Rajput Kapoor wore a similar indigo blue satin slip dress that she styled with ruffle heels and a black sling bag. She kept her look simple with minimal makeup and her hair left loose. Diamond earrings completed her simple yet elegant look for a night out. 

Which diva's style do you like better - Kareena Kapoor Khan or Mira Rajput Kapoor? Comment below and let us know. 

ALSO READ: Fashion Faceoff: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan or Kareena Kapoor Khan: Who wore the Manish Malhotra saree better?

Credits :pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara Sutaria’s stylist Meagan Concessio on styling Tara, Shanaya & Khushi Kapoor, Diet Sabya and more
Gauahar Khan reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Ronit Roy on being out of work, worked as Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, called junior artist in the untold story
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement