Fashion Faceoff: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mira Rajput Kapoor wore the same dress TWICE; Who wore it better?
In the Bollywood industry, celebrities are constantly inspired by each other. Be it new trends, a new silhouette or a fresh pattern, if they like it, they need to have it no matter who has worn it before. Two people who are known to be extremely fashion-forward today are Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mira Rajput. Both the ladies are extremely good friends of multiple designers and always make it a point to look flawless when they're stepping out.
Since they're always caught up on what's new and trending, they are the first two to sport a silhouette. On two such occasions, both the divas sported eerily similar outfits giving us the perfect fashion faceoff. Take a look!
Kareena Kapoor Khan made hearts skip a beat when she wore a brilliant red lace dress with a neutral lining from H&M a couple of years ago. She styled this look with neutral pumps, a black Mansur Gavriel sling bag and sunglasses to match. She matched her lips with her dress by opting for a bright and bold scarlet shade.
Mira Rajput Kapoor sported a similar lace dress but in a white shade by Self Portrait. While Kareena's dress was made of a lace material, Mira's bore laser cut outs with a neutral lining. She styled her look with simple white strappy heels, a matching clutch and her hair pulled into a classic ponytail.
For the launch of a cosmetic brand range, Kareena Kapoor raised the temperature in a peacock blue satin silk dress that featured a thigh-high slit. Styled with neutral pumps and her hair pulled back into a neat ponytail, smokey eyes and a nude lip, the actress looked ravishing!
Mira Rajput Kapoor wore a similar indigo blue satin slip dress that she styled with ruffle heels and a black sling bag. She kept her look simple with minimal makeup and her hair left loose. Diamond earrings completed her simple yet elegant look for a night out.
