Fashion Faceoff: Kareena Kapoor Khan to Deepika Padukone; Who rocks the smokey eye makeup look the best? VOTE

Here’s a list of divas who swear by their love for smokey eyes. Vote for your favourite!

Makeup has always been one of the easiest ways to elevate any and every look. But when it comes to our Bollywood divas, they do take it seriously and manage to bring something new to the table every time. While they do cater to makeup trends every now and then, you’ll often find them sticking to the basics and opting for a classic smokey eye look. There hasn’t been even one Bollywood actress who hasn’t tried this makeup look and here are our top picks.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo surely has managed to make this look her own and one can easily say that’s it’s her signature now. Kohl rimmed eye with smudged edges is her go-to no matter what the occasion. The actress surely knows how to look fabulous in it and there’s no denying that!

Drama is her middle name and no matter what the occasion, you’ll definitely find the Mastani of Bollywood bringing in her A-game. While Bebo sticks to her classic smokey eyes, Deepika manages to bring in that extra bit of drama and to her defence, she does manage to rock it in style!

Another actress whose makeup game is always on point is Katrina Kaif. The makeup enthusiast is often seen glamming up for events and boy does she rock every look like a pro! I mean, obviously, after so many years in the industry, Kaif surely has learned the trick of the trade! She one of the very few divas who can pull off a full face of highlighted glam even with a smokey eye.

Sara Ali Khan

New to the industry, Sara has definitely picked up a trick or two that works in her favour. Just like Bebo, she often circles back to her smokey makeup but like every millennial out there, she manages to keep things under control. Instead of dialling up the drama, she manages to keep things simple with soft smokey eyes with smudged edges and we must say, it definitely works in her favour!

When we talk about smokey eyes, we cannot leave Anushka out. She’s not someone to go OTT with her makeup look but every now and then, we’ll find her glamming up in kohl-rimmed eyes and a flawless makeup look.

Another diva whose simplicity we adore but when it comes to making a statement, Shraddha Kapoor is always joining the club. While we’ve seen her rock some of the most trendy makeup looks, the classic smokey eyes cannot be beaten and she surely knows how to pull it off with the right outfits!

Who do you think rocks the smokey eye look the best? Comment below and let us know.

