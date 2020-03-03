Fashion Faceoff: Kareena Kapoor Khan or Deepika Padukone: Who wore the dazzling gold bomber jacket better?

Both Kareena and Deepika, two of the leading ladies of Bollywood were spotted in gold jackets. Who wore it better?

Kareena Kapoor Khan and are undoubtedly two of the most stylish ladies of Bollywood. Whether it is their roles in films, red carpet looks or even when they have to run errands, both, the Angrezi Medium actress and Chhapaak actress look impeccable. But considering how small the world of fashion is, even the top actresses of the industry get inspired by each other and even tend to imitate their looks and outfits, giving us an all-new fashion faceoff!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Begum of Bollywood who doesn't skip even a day at the gym is known for her comfortable and hassle-free outfits that she can always breathe in. One outfit that stood out, was Bebo's gym look which included a pair of black leggings and a dazzling gold bomber jacket over her black sports bra. Kareena's hair was pulled back into a sleek ponytail and she completed her look with a pair of large sunnies and black Nike sneakers. A no-makeup look ensured she looked ready to hit the gym!

Deepika Padukone

The Chhapaak actress is currently loving the athleisure trend. Deepika Padukone can't seem to get enough of comfortable leggings, bomber jackets, sports bras, and sneakers. At a recent outing, Deepika sported a dazzling gold jacket with a pair of black leggings and a simple sports bra. She also accessorised with black sunnies and matching sneakers - a look extremely similar to that of Bebo's!

Her cropped hair was styled in a messy manner with a tousled side parting.

Both the actress sported outfits that were quite similar to each other and we can't help but wonder if Ms. Padukone was a teeny bit inspired by Kareena for this look?

What are your thoughts?

Who do you think wore the gold bomber jacket better - Kareena Kapoor Khan or Deepika Padukone? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty: follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :pinkvilla

Read More