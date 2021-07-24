Fashion Faceoff: Kareena Kapoor Khan or Jennifer Lopez; Who shined bright in their high neck mirror gown?

Hollywood inspires Bollywood and vice versa not just with strong scripts and direction techniques but also in dashing styles of the stars. Just like the sequin trend, which is ruling the fashion world right now, a couple of years back it was the mirror-worked metallic gowns that won all the hearts. Intricate embellishments of irregularly out reflective, acrylic mirror pieces on the outfit cast a magical spell, making one look like a diva in its sparkly yet elegant and classy form. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jennifer Lopez donned a similar number by different designers to the red carpet and left quite an impression making our jaws drop in awe. Scroll on to know how both the stars styled their shiny dress to slay the red carpet looks.

Jennifer Lopez

The 2019 Oscars red carpet saw Jennifer Lopez in a mirror mosaic turtle neck gown with long sleeves. Her walking disco ball look was designed by Tom Ford and Jennifer looked absolutely stunning in the form-fitted reflective gown. Nude lips, smokey eye makeup and flawless base got her glam game on point. She wore diamond rings and earrings and left her sleek blond hair open in a wavy style. A silver diamond-shaped clutch and Jimmy Choo heels completed her luxe look. Picking fiercely dazzling accessories helped Jlo make a statement on the red carpet.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Mohit Rai styled Kareena in a similar sparkly number by Dubai-based fashion designer, Atelier Zuhra. Her ankle-length mirror dress was sleeveless and featured a mock neck and a gradation in the intensity of encrusted mirrors. She picked silver heels from Aldo Shoes and did edgy makeup with kohl-rimmed eyes, falsies and burgundy matte lips. Her glam makeup made sure the lack of accessories wasn’t affecting her style. The diva rounded off with a sleek centre-parted hairstyle.

Both JLo and Bebo floored us in their form-fitted glistening dress. While the sheen, mock neck detail and silhouette were similar, the gowns sleeves and hem length differed. As we give extra points to Bebo for her edgy makeup, JLo’s balances the score chart with her sophisticated accessory game. We need your vote to break the tie. Who do you think slayed the shiny metallic mirror work gown? Tell us in the comments below.

