Fashion Faceoff: Kareena Kapoor Khan or Parineeti Chopra; Who wore the one-shoulder black dress better?

LBDs have been quite a popular choice in B-town and we definitely can never get enough of them. There is just something about a little black dress that makes it so versatile, chic yet daunting. What makes a little black dress even better? A sultry one-shoulder sleeve. Our evergreen diva, Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen donning a one-shoulder black dress at Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s after wedding bash, while Parineeti Chopra wore a similar dress at Apoorva Mehta’s birthday bash.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Begum of Bollywood stepped out for Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s after wedding party as the most glamorous guest. She donned a magnificent black mini wrap-style dress from the UK based fashion brand, 16 Arlington. The dress featured a one-shoulder silhouette and was decked in a ruffle pattern at the waist. It entailed a short train that reached just below her knee.

Bebo skipped the accessories and styled her chic black ensemble with a pair of cheetah-printed pumps and a black shimmery clutch. She left her hair open in soft waves and accentuated her face with her makeup. The actress went for a winged eyeliner, dewy base, highlighter, subtle blush and a nude lip shade.

Parineeti Chopra

Apoorva Mehta’s birthday bash hosted by Karan Johar was a rather starry affair. Among the biggest names in Bollywood, our bubbly Parineeti Chopra also made her presence known. The Ishaqzaade actress wore a black dress much similar to Bebo’s. Designed by Nikhil Thampi, Pari’s one-shoulder dress also featured a full sleeve and it flawlessly hugged her body. Unlike Bebo’s short train, Pari’s dress entailed a long train on the side, ending right at her feet that made it look like a gown from one side.

While Bebo ditched the accessories, Pari too kept it super minimalistic with square diamond studs and a cocktail ring. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she sealed her look with black embellished pumps. She left her hair open in a layered look and went for a subtle glam with a copper eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes, bronzer, tons of highlighter and a glossy nude lip shade.

Who according to you looked the best in a one-shoulder mini black dress? Kareena Kapoor Khan or Parineeti Chopra? Let us know in the comments below.

