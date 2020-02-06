Fashion Faceoff: Kareena Kapoor Khan or Pooja Hegde: Who wore the yellow Gaby Charbachy gown better?

Both the actresses picked out the same dress barely a couple of weeks apart from each other. Who wore it better?

Very often, the worlds of fashion and glamour merge together so much so that celebrities don't just get inspired by each other but also start to imitate each other's styles and wear the same outfits if they do happen to like a look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one actress who is known for her impeccable style and fashion choices. The actress has recently been spotted out and about in the city attending multiple events and functions. Most recently, Kareena picked out a yellow strapless Gaby Charbachy gown which featured a sweetheart neckline. The outfit came with a bodice that hugged her at the top and then from waist-down opened up into a flared skirt. It also came with a thigh-high slit.

Her glam was kept simple with glossy lips, soft eyes, loads of highlighter and her hair brushed open into perfection. All-in-all, the actress looked absolutely flawless in the lemon yellow dress!

But she wasn't the first one to wear it. Just a couple of weeks earlier, Pooja Hegde wore the exact same dress. While there is no different way of styling the outfit as it manages to speak for itself considering how lavish it is, Pooja still did manage to make her mark. Her hair was pulled into a half-up style while the rest of her hair was styled into loose waves. A flawless base, filled-in brows and neutral lips completed the actress' look.

Both the actresses truly looked phenomenal in their own way in the outfit. Nonetheless, who do you think looked better in the yellow dress? Kareena Kapoor Khan or Pooja Hegde? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty: follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :Instagram

Read More