Fashion Faceoff: Kareena Kapoor or Ananya Panday: Who wore Prabal Gurung's red and blue printed outfit better?

Reigning queen of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan and millennial superstar Ananya Panday picked a similar Prabal Gurung outfit for different occasions. Tell us which diva rocked the colourful number the best in the comments below.

While both the actresses are stars of different times we see that when it comes to fashion, Kareena and Ananya have always brought the best to the table. There ain’t a style Bebo can’t pull off and there ain’t an outfit Ananya can look boring in. She is the current fashion sensation among Gen Z, while Bebo continues to steal hearts with her flawless fashion choices. No doubt both of them are fashionistas, who are also trendsetters keeping their glam game soaring high day by day. Surfing through our fashion archives with our eagle eyes wide open we spotted these beauties donning a similar Prabal Gurung number and looking stunning in their unique way. Scroll on to know how both of them styled up their vibrant outfits.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

To look her best at a media interaction for the 70 years of Unicef India, Kareena wore a buttoned-down midi dress that featured sky and coral-hued leopard print all over. Her shirt styled dress cinched at her waist with a convergent detailing with tiny frills that fell as panelled skirt in two different shades. The poker straight hair and dewy makeup with nude lips did complete justice to gel well with her flowy dress. Bebo rounded off her elegant look with tangerine heels and ditched on heavy-duty accessories.

Ananya Panday

For Pati Patni Aur Woh movie promotion, Ananya Panday rocked a co-ord set in similar print by the ace designer Prabal Gurung. She wore a panelled satin shirt with an asymmetric mini skirt that featured a dramatic long belt. She gave it a sensuous spin with gladiator orange heels and set her hair loose in beachy waves. Glossy lips, filled-in brows and hints of blush further elevated her sizzling style statement. She rounded off her trendy millennial look with a pair of twisted hoop earrings and looked as glamorous as ever.

While Bebo’s look was simple and elegant, Ananya made sure her style had an edgy glamorous twist to it. While both opted for orange shoes their choice of hairdo contrasted each other but very well complemented their personal style. Who do you think looked the best in Prabal Gurung dual hued leopard print attire? Tell us in the comments below.

