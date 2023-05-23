Fashion Faceoff: Kareena Kapoor or Vaani Kapoor, whose look in a Manish Malhotra sequin saree has your vote?

We're nothing if not sequin-obsessed now and forever. That being stated, it can only mean one thing: our constant search for fashionable sarees is on, and this time we've settled on not one, but two choices. Sparkle and color are certainly the spice of life, giving our outfits a trendy boost. In honor of attending weddings for all things fashion and fun, check out this ethnic style guide that covers Bollywood actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vaani Kapoor's look in a designer saree.

Airy and comfort-assuring fabrics such as georgette, chiffon, net, or silk are frequently utilized to curate sequin sarees. These fabrics drape nicely and enable the sequins to glow gorgeously. Sequin sarees are available in an extensive range of hues. Traditional color picks for weddings are ideally deep red, gold, green, pink, and royal blue. Nevertheless, for a more present-day aesthetic, pastels, silver, and metallic tones have been added to fashion's color wheel. Choose a color that contrasts to make an impressive combo with your sequin saree. If your saree is extensively adorned by sequins, consider a plain and understated blouse in a corresponding color to complete your look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vaani Kapoor look lovely in sequin sarees

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo in pink! Heard of anything better than this combo today? The actress's style is typically effortlessly glamorous and extremely graceful. Khan, who has previously appeared in sequin sarees and given her incredible style, demonstrated how to capture extra sheen like a stunner in February 2023 at Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding reception which was a star-studded, fashion-high and how!

The Crew actress dazzled in a Manish Malhotra candy pink sari which was hand embroidered in pearl and ivory sequins that brought up an iridescent show. She donned it with a sleeveless blouse which was amped up with mini embellishments. This chiffon saree was beautifully accessorized with diamond drop earrings from Malhotra's high diamond jewelry collection. Kareena also favored matching pink makeup with metallic eyeliner and styled her hair in a neat bun.

Vaani Kapoor

Falling in love a "little bit more" with lilac? Nobody can keep you from shining like a star! Recently, the Shamshera actress looked stunning in a sequin saree that was remarkably similar to Kareena's. Kapoor wore a combination that included a sleeveless blouse with a deep V neckline and a saree bedecked with two-toned amethyst lilac and ivory sequins.

Did you appreciate it? On the designer's website, a two-piece set at Rs 245,000 is now available and in stock as the Lavender Saree entwined with Sequin. She was styled by Chandini Whabi who chose studded earrings from Anmol Jewellers. Her hair was also in a bun, which was a coincidence. Mascara, light eyeliner, and lip gloss were the makeup options.

Sarees by Manish are lauded for beyond their luxurious appeal, such as fine details, and ability to make a mark. His sarees brilliantly display the fusion of the old and the new through embroidery as well as the use of fabrics. Especially, one cannot forget his contributions as a costume designer and also as the master of ombre saree creations. These sarees have a gradient effect in which the colour shifts from one shade to another gradually, creating a visually distinct and one-of-a-kind look that is the finest pick for festive celebrations and weddings.

Whose desi look do you love? Let us know in the comments section.

