Fashion Faceoff: Karisma Kapoor or Deepika Padukone: Who wore the sheer organza Sabyasachi saree better?

One of the most renowned designers in the Indian fashion scene is Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The ace designer has made his mark in the world of fashion and is very much in demand, especially for his bridal attire. Bollywood's hottest stars too, often sport his creations for weddings and events when they need to deck up in classic Indian ethnic outfits.

While the designer has a vast collection, the celebrities seem to have a favourite and have been picking different versions of his organza sarees. The latest to give us a faceoff by sporting the same saree in different hues were Karisma Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

Karisma Kapoor

Styled by Ami Patel, Karisma Kapoor sported a lovely black organza sheer saree from Sabyasachi's shelves. The drape featured minimal floral embroidery in a matching black shade and a shimmery border in black. This was styled over a simple backless shimmery blouse in black. The actress paired this with black stilettos and statement gold Sabyasachi earrings.

Her makeup further added to this look. Slicked back hair, smokey eyes, filled-in brows and glossy neutral tone lips rounded off the diva's look well.

Deepika Padukone

For the promotions of her film Chhapaak back in 2019, DP also sported the same sheer organza saree in white with matching minimal floral embroidery. The 36-year-old actress' drape too featured a shimmery border and was styled over a heavily silver sequinned blouse. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek bun while blended smokey eyes and a matte nude lip rounded her look well.

To accessorise, the actress who can't get enough of statement earrings picked out a pair of drop polki earrings from Sabyasachi's jewellery collection and complemented them with heavy bangles to match.

Which diva's Sabyasachi saree do you like better? Karisma's black or Deepika's white? Comment below and let us know.

