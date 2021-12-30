Fashion Faceoff: Karisma Kapoor or Priyanka Chopra Jonas; Who wore the shimmery tulle dress better?

Nothing screams femininity and royalty louder than a shimmery tulle dress that will give you just the perfect twirl! We saw our two evergreen divas, Karisma Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra Jonas donning a similar dress that had us drooling. While Priyanka wore the dress at the royal wedding reception of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Karisma chose a similar dress to attend an opening of a jewellery store.

Karisma Kapoor

At the start of this month, Karisma Kapoor flew to Bengaluru to inaugurate a new store of a jewellery designer house. For the event, Lolo decked up in a black dress and set weekend fashion goals higher for us to conquer. Karisma shared a slew of pictures from her fashion photoshoot and from the inaugural event on her Instagram profile and made us drool.

Styled by celebrity stylist, Tanya Ghavri, Karisma decked up in an off-shoulder black tulle dress from the house of Gauri and Nainika. The off-shoulder dress bore a drape detail that was wrapped around a corset-like bodice which had a sheer effect. The ensemble was bedecked entirely with sparkly studs and came with a pleated flare.

The dress was complemented with Chanel’s leather quilted bag, and the actress accessorised her look for the day in statement silver danglers from the house of De Beers Forevermark. For footwear, Karisma opted for classic black stilettos.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Back in 2018, global icon, Priyanka Chopra surprised us by making the most show-stopping outfit change in a similar dress like Karisma’s, for the royal reception. The diva slipped into a delicate and feminine Dior off-shoulder gown.

Everything from the material, the colour and the cuts was perfect. The sequined-chiffon-layer made her look no less than a goddess. Her gown also bore a drape detail that was wrapped around a corset-like bodice which had a sheer effect.

Styled by Mimi Cutrell, she rounded off her look with a mini-bag from Dior and earrings from Lorraine Schwartz.

Who do you think looked better in the shimmery tulle dress? Karisma Kapoor or Priyanka Chopra Jonas? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read Year Ender 2021: From Kriti & Deepika to Ananya & Katrina; 13 Fashion Faceoffs that created headlines in 2021



