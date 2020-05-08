Fashion Faceoff: Karisma Kapoor or Sonam Kapoor: Who wore the Good Earth saree better?

Both the divas wore the same Good Earth saree and Sonam gave her look a slight twist! Check it out.

How rare is it to spot two celebrities wearing the exact same outfit? With the media coverage today, nobody wants to be seen sporting an outfit another celebrity has already worn. But many times, celebrities love the outfit so much or are so inspired by each other's looks, that nothing can stop them. And this gives us an all-new fashion faceoff!

This time around, two Kapoor girls from different khandaans sported the same saree that gave vintage vibes. Both Karisma Kapoor and sported the same Good Earth saree!

Karisma Kapoor

The Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress looked every bit regal and elegant in an ivory, gold and blush pink saree by Good Earth. She styled the Indian weave with the pallu going over her shoulder and wrapped around her right arm. To accessorise, the '90s actress opted for an ethnic beaded choker and a bedazzled sequin clutch. Her black hair was pulled back into a neat braid. Kohl-lined eyes and ruby red lips completed the actress' look.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

The fashionista of India who knows how to look good in literally any outfit, also picked out the same drape as Karisma Kapoor! Sonam sported the Good Earth saree at Adaar Jain's wedding reception and styled it in a completely different way, such that it was unrecognisable. After draping it over her shoulder, the diva brought the pallu back in front, from behind, over her other shoulder! She accessorised with a statement neckpiece, matching earrings and a satin potli. Her hair was styled in a poker straight manner with a side parting, ensuring she looked pretty for the event.

Who do you think rocked the Good Earth saree better? Karisma Kapoor or Sonam Kapoor? Let us know in the comment section below.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×