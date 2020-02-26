Fashion Faceoff: Kate Middleton or Ivanka Trump: Who wore the Sherwani with cigarette pants better?

Both Kate and Ivanka opted for sherwani bandhgala outfits while touring the sub-continent. Who wore it better?

When it comes to fashion, it comes as no surprise that celebrities take a cue from each other. Two of the biggest names - Kate Middleton and Ivanka Trump, are known to be fashionistas in their own sense. Both opt for muted colours, relaxed silhouettes, and outfits that flatter them without showing too much skin or drawing attention.

With time, it has become clear that Ivanka has taken a note or two from Kate's fashion handbook. Now that she visited India, we can't help but notice more similarities in their style and dressing.

When Kate Middleton visited India, she wore an outfit by Anita Dongre. Ivanka followed cue yesterday.

But the two wore strikingly similar outfits and we couldn't help but wonder who wore it better.

When Kate visited Pakistan in the later months of 2019 with Prince William, she donned multiple ethnic outfits to fit in. One of them was a bright green Sherwani bandhgala number. The Duchess of Cambridge styled this easily with a pair of white cigarette pants. She accessorised with green pumps and a green shawl draped on her shoulder completed her look as she visited the President of the country with her husband.

Ivanka Trump, on the other hand, visited India with her family and father Donald Trump, The President of the United States. She visited with her husband Jared Kushner. For her visit, the diva picked out a white sherwani by designer Anita Dongre. She styled this simply with matching white cigarette pants and white ballet shoes with large buckles on them.

While both the outfits were not created by the same designer, they bore a similar structure and silhouette. Both Kate and Ivanka also styled their outfits in similar ways with cigarette pants. While Ivanka picked out ballet flats for the occasion, Kate opted for her signature pumps to complete her ootd.

Who wore the sherwani with cigarette pants combination better? Kate or Ivanka? Comment below and let us know.

