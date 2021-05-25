Fashion Faceoff: Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt or Tara Sutaria: Who looks the best in the pink floral lehenga? VOTE

It looks like the pink floral lehenga is a celebrity favourite. Who do you think wore it the best? Check it out

Lehengas are the recent favourite obsession of Bollywood divas. While most actresses do pick sarees, lehengas have become a staple for most desi events. There’s so much that you can do with a lehenga which is why it’s becoming a popular choice among celebrities. Talking about celebs and lehengas, we have three divas - , and Tara Sutaria who picked out similar floral lehengas and styled it in their own special way.

First up, we have Katrina Kaif who picked out a floral lehenga by Sabyasachi and boy did she steal the show! The flowy lehenga in white and pink was taken to the next level with contrasting desi jewellery. Impeccable makeup and sleek straight hair rounded off her look. While the lehenga was a flowy one, she made sure to stick to the summer vibe and let it have its moment.

Moving on, we have Tara Sutaria who picked out a similar floral lehenga with a strappy blouse. The pastel wonder was styled with a matching dupatta tied to her hands. Instead of going down the desi route, she kept the summer vibe alive by opting for voluminous waves and a glowy glam.

Lastly, we have Alia Bhatt who picked out a floral lehenga by Anushree Reddy for a friend’s wedding. Instead of going for a strappy blouse like the other two, she picked out an off-shoulder ruffled silhouette that looked more like a crop top. She styled the blouse with a matching lehenga skirt and accessories the look with a potli bag. While Katrina went a bit desi and Tara picked out a bohemian vibe, Alia went down the modern road and even ditched the dupatta.

Who do you think rocked the floral lehenga the best? Let us know in the comments section below.

