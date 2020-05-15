Fashion Faceoff: Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone or Priyanka Chopra: Who looked the best in the red gown?

Red gowns are a classic for the red carpet and which one of these leading ladies rocked it the best?

For years now red has been a statement-making colour and one of the top picks for any important events. Now, over the years, we’ve seen divas wearing a variety of red gowns but as we looked back into our archives we found striking similarities between three gowns worn in 2016. What a flashback!

We have , and making a gorgeous statement in their respective one-shouldered gowns.

Katrina Kaif

First up, we have Katrina Kaif who attended a beauty award show back in 2016. For the night she opted for a one-shouldered cut out red gown with her signature bodycon silhouette. The one-sleeved gown bore a thigh-high slit as she styled it with gold dangle earring and side-parted bouncy waves. She managed to look every bit gorgeous!

Deepika Padukone

In the same year, DP wore a red cut-out gown by Prabal Gurung. She styled the look with bouncy waves and statement-making gold danglers. A red lip, loads of highlighter and a winged eyeliner completed her glam. It is one of our favourite looks from the diva!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra wore her red Jason Wu gown at Emmy’s red carpet in 2016. Believe it or not, it was 4 years ago and a lot has changed since then. Well, coming back to our point, she styled her red wonder with an equally bright lip and a side-parted sleek low ponytail.

It is seriously too difficult to choose our favourite but if we had to, our bets are on Deepika’s look.

Who do you think rocked the red gown the best? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×