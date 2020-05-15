  1. Home
  2. fashion

Fashion Faceoff: Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone or Priyanka Chopra: Who looked the best in the red gown?

Red gowns are a classic for the red carpet and which one of these leading ladies rocked it the best?
17593 reads Mumbai
Fashion Faceoff: Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone or Priyanka Chopra: Who looked the best in the red gown?Fashion Faceoff: Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone or Priyanka Chopra: Who wore the red gown the best?
  • 25
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

For years now red has been a statement-making colour and one of the top picks for any important events. Now, over the years, we’ve seen divas wearing a variety of red gowns but as we looked back into our archives we found striking similarities between three gowns worn in 2016. What a flashback! 

We have Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra making a gorgeous statement in their respective one-shouldered gowns. 

Katrina Kaif

First up, we have Katrina Kaif who attended a beauty award show back in 2016. For the night she opted for a one-shouldered cut out red gown with her signature bodycon silhouette. The one-sleeved gown bore a thigh-high slit as she styled it with gold dangle earring and side-parted bouncy waves. She managed to look every bit gorgeous!

Deepika Padukone

In the same year, DP wore a red cut-out gown by Prabal Gurung. She styled the look with bouncy waves and statement-making gold danglers. A red lip, loads of highlighter and a winged eyeliner completed her glam. It is one of our favourite looks from the diva!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra wore her red Jason Wu gown at Emmy’s red carpet in 2016. Believe it or not, it was 4 years ago and a lot has changed since then. Well, coming back to our point, she styled her red wonder with an equally bright lip and a side-parted sleek low ponytail. 

It is seriously too difficult to choose our favourite but if we had to, our bets are on Deepika’s look. 

Who do you think rocked the red gown the best? Let us know in the comments section below. 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :GETTY IMAGES, instagram

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
Anonymous 58 minutes ago

Priyanka mam you are the pride of India.

Anonymous 58 minutes ago

Global superstar priyanka

Anonymous 58 minutes ago

Biggest Indian star ever priyanka

Anonymous 58 minutes ago

Beautiful priyaka

Anonymous 59 minutes ago

Awesome piyanka

Anonymous 59 minutes ago

Gorgeous priyanka

Anonymous 59 minutes ago

Hollywood rising star priyanka

Anonymous 59 minutes ago

Bollywood queen priyanka

Anonymous 59 minutes ago

Global star Priyanka

Anonymous 60 minutes ago

Queen Priyanka

Anonymous 1 hour ago

None of them is looking good in the red outfit I don't know why..? P. S all are my fav girls..

Anonymous 1 hour ago

OLD PEECEE

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Old deepee

Anonymous 1 hour ago

CHEAPYANKA

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Cheapeeika

Anonymous 1 hour ago

FAKEYANKA

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Fakepeeika

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Geez priyanka chopara is so old...

Anonymous 2 hours ago

JOBLESSYANKA

Anonymous 2 hours ago

BUDDHIYANKA

Anonymous 2 hours ago

FLOPYANAKA

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Flopeeika

Anonymous 2 hours ago

OLDYANKA

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Oldpeeika

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Katrina looks best!

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement